Female drug peddler jailed

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Guruve based female drug peddler Concilia Chabvuta (33) was yesterday sentenced to 30 months in prison by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that the accused was found in possession of 300 sacks of dagga and a packet of loose dagga without permit to posses such drugs leading to her arrest.Guruve detectives recovered dagga that weighed 2kilograms in her place of residence.