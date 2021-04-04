Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Female drug peddler jailed

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Guruve based female drug peddler Concilia Chabvuta (33) was yesterday sentenced to 30 months in prison by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.


She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor  Albert Charewa told the court that the accused was found in possession of 300 sacks of dagga and a packet of loose dagga without permit to posses such drugs leading to her arrest.

Guruve detectives recovered dagga that weighed 2kilograms in her place of residence.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

More misery for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

5 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

5 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

5 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

5 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

5 hrs ago | 822 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

5 hrs ago | 576 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

5 hrs ago | 639 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Drunk man kills brother

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Passport fees reviewed

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

5 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Names can influence one's circumstances

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Post-pandemic recovery in Africa hinges on robust action

17 hrs ago | 308 Views

Machete wielding robbers rob Mt Darwin man

18 hrs ago | 956 Views

Millers declare looming workers strike illegal

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa's MDC lose funding case

20 hrs ago | 2621 Views

NUST launches Covid-19 vaccination program

20 hrs ago | 876 Views

Jailed MDC activist says, 'I will be back!'

20 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Chamisa's MDC suffers double legal blow

20 hrs ago | 2926 Views

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

20 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zimbabwe political tension escalates afresh

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Suspected armed robber freed

20 hrs ago | 671 Views

MDC Alliance seeks 'political prisoners' recognition for jailed activists

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe scraps mid-year final examinations

20 hrs ago | 483 Views

Epworth man drowns after climbing a tree in dam

21 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Catch and release has the prosecutor general failed the fairness test in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 773 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days