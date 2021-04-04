Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

News / National

by Staff reporter

National Carrier, Air Zimbabwe will introduce a new aircraft to service the Harare -Victoria Falls route as it strengthens focus on service delivery outlined in its strategic road map for this year.The airline's Embraer ERJ 145 will take to the skies tomorrow as it starts to service the domestic routes from Harare- Bulawayo- Victoria Falls.The introduction of the flight, lauded as an important stride to promote tourism, comes as a huge cost cutting measure for the airline which was using the larger Boeing 777 to service the domestic route.Flying three times a week, the airline hopes for a major comeback and achievement of its 2021 vision which focuses on fleet augmentation, route expansion and service delivery.Industry Experts have applauded the latest development by the airline stating this will also have an effect on the pricing structure for the route which was now almost dominated by a single player.The introduction of the aircraft will enable Air Zimbabwe to offer twice daily Harare-Johannesburg, four times weekly Bulawayo-Johannesburg and three times weekly Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Dar Es Salaam services. There are also plans by the airline to commence Lusaka, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa services this year.A statement issued by Air Zimbabwe Acting CEO Joseph Makonise early this year stated the airline is in the process of acquiring a second Embraer aircraft for deployment in the first half during the course of this year.