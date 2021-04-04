Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
National Carrier, Air Zimbabwe will introduce a new aircraft to service the Harare -Victoria Falls route as it strengthens focus on service delivery outlined in its strategic road map for this year.

The airline's Embraer ERJ 145 will take to the skies tomorrow as it starts to service the domestic routes from Harare- Bulawayo- Victoria Falls.

The introduction of the flight, lauded as an important stride to promote tourism, comes as a huge cost cutting measure for the airline which was using the larger Boeing 777 to service the domestic route.

Flying three times a week, the airline hopes for a major comeback and achievement of its 2021 vision which focuses on fleet augmentation, route expansion and service delivery.

Industry Experts have applauded the latest development by the airline stating this will also have an effect on the pricing structure for the route which was now almost dominated by a single player.

The introduction of the aircraft will enable Air Zimbabwe to offer twice daily Harare-Johannesburg, four times weekly Bulawayo-Johannesburg and three times weekly Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Dar Es Salaam services. There are also plans by the airline to commence Lusaka, Lubumbashi and Kinshasa services this year.

A statement issued by Air Zimbabwe Acting CEO Joseph Makonise early this year stated the airline is in the process of acquiring a second Embraer aircraft for deployment in the first half during the course of this year.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

51 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa takes over, to repair 72 'high-impact' MDC council roads

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwe under renewed pressure to give up Rwandan genocide suspect

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police stall investigation into 2018 crash involving Chief Justice Malaba's vehicle

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Fastjet to increase Vic-Falls, Joburg flights

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Lake Kariba maintains steady increase

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

9 hrs ago | 1253 Views

More misery for Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

11 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

11 hrs ago | 797 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

11 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

11 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

11 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

11 hrs ago | 456 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

11 hrs ago | 810 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

11 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

11 hrs ago | 896 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Drunk man kills brother

11 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

11 hrs ago | 497 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

11 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

11 hrs ago | 154 Views

Passport fees reviewed

11 hrs ago | 595 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

11 hrs ago | 241 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Pirate taxi drivers, touts 'celebrate' death of Mnangagwa wife's convoy biker

11 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Senior cop nabbed for demanding US$300 bribe

12 hrs ago | 1169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days