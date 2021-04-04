Latest News Editor's Choice


Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

by Fanuel Chinowaita
5 hrs ago | Views
MUTARE - Mutare City Council in compliance to Environmental Management Agency  (EMA) banned the use of farm bricks in the City.


This was said by Mutare Spokesperson Spren Mutiwi on Mutare Residents whatsApp platform. 

"Council in compliance to the Environmental Management Agency Order banned the use of farmbricks in the city. 

"The ban was also necessitated by the Cyclone Idai disaster. 

"The idea behind the ban of farmbricks is to protect the environment against serious land degradation and to ensure that the city building infrastrucuture is resilient and can absorb both natural and human made disasters. So the ban was in compliance to EMA directive", said Mutiwi. 

Meanwhile, Mutiwi urges those who are still building their houses using farm bricks to engage City Engineer 

"You have to engage the department of Engineering and Techinal Services for issues of this nature but the ban is now effective", said Spren replying to a question of a resident who wanted to know what to will be done when the house is already built on one side with farm bricks. 

Farm bricks caused land degradation and deforestation in areas which are near town such as Fernvalley and Dora as people were making bricks for sale to people in town.

EMA members on the same group Kingstone Chitotombe and Mrs Rutsvara are still to respond to questions if the pronouncement affects the whole country or it was only for Mutare.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

