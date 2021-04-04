Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 38-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man who stole a Nedbank corporate ATM card and withdrew $441 742 before purchasing a Honda Fit has been incarcerated by a Guruve magistrate.

Tafadzwa Gondwe pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who sentenced him to an effective two year jail term yesterday.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on March 21 Maduveko Mubaiwa (49) who is a treasurer at a private company offered the convict a lift from Velvekia to Mvurwi.Madhuveko had the stolen ATM card stached besides the driver's seat.Gondwe who is a nephew to the complainant knew the pin of the card and stole it from his uncle while disembarking from the car.Madhuveko proceeded to Harare and discovered the missing card at the tollgate.On March 30 Madhuveko was approached by his company's chief finance officer with a bank statement which indicated that there were 17 transactions that were made hence he wanted receipts for the transactions which he indicated that he had not done any transactions.Madhuveko filed a police report on April 2 and the police managed to arrest Gondwe.He confessed that he stole the card and withdrew the money.Police managed to recover RTGS$189 000 and a Honda Fit.