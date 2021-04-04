Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
Tobacco auction floors in Mvurwi have expressed disgust over alleged abuse of power by Mazowe North Member of Parliament Campion Mugweni.


Mugweni is reported to have stormed Tobacco giants in Mvurwi in company of a few district officials   demanding to have his people employed on party ticket.

"The MP came to our companies with some party officials and demanded that we employ more than 800 of his people, in fear of victimization we gave in,"lamented the officials who spoke in confidentiality.

Mvurwi residents blasted the MP saying local people did not benefit since he claims they never voted for him.

"We are not happy with our MP who threatened tobacco companies to employ his people and he came with people outside Mvurwi area saying Mvurwi residents voted for MDC," Melus Dzobo said.

Efforts to contact Mugweni were fruitless as he blocked this reporter on calls and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, there is tobacco in the industry in Mvurwi town with companies like Boka, Voedesel, SubSahara, Mashonaland Tobacco among others have since established floors in the farm town.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

6 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

8 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

8 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

8 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

8 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa takes over, to repair 72 'high-impact' MDC council roads

8 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Zimbabwe under renewed pressure to give up Rwandan genocide suspect

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Police stall investigation into 2018 crash involving Chief Justice Malaba's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 411 Views

Fastjet to increase Vic-Falls, Joburg flights

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Lake Kariba maintains steady increase

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cancer patients face stigma from loved ones

13 hrs ago | 657 Views

Female drug peddler jailed

14 hrs ago | 1319 Views

More misery for Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 3433 Views

Matemadanda allies in quandary

16 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Chiefs hail Mwonzora's 'convergence' with Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Charamba lauds courts for discouraging 'hooliganism' and public disorder

16 hrs ago | 828 Views

'Zanu-PF won't concede electoral defeat'

16 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Mnangagwa's govt increases passport fees

16 hrs ago | 2642 Views

Zenzele Ndebele sues minister

16 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Bulawayo vendors launch marketing app

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

Gweru women turn grass into money

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

'10 killed in State-sponsored rights abuses'

16 hrs ago | 233 Views

Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

16 hrs ago | 881 Views

Harare teacher smuggles 40 pupils into school system

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Parirenyatwa freedom bid flops

16 hrs ago | 973 Views

Another Brazilian national arrested with $32m worth cocaine

16 hrs ago | 685 Views

Iyasa honours late member through concert

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Drunk man kills brother

16 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimdollar maintains stability

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Tourism goods VAT scrapped

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bosso crowd-fund for Covid-19 tests

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Passport fees reviewed

16 hrs ago | 654 Views

2 Zimbabweans missing after Cabo Delgado attacks

16 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chiwenga to commission cellular booster in Binga

16 hrs ago | 265 Views

Rushwaya to challenge further remand

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Katsande set for Chiefs exit

16 hrs ago | 866 Views

Aircraft mogul Hartnack arrested

16 hrs ago | 716 Views

Meter fraud haunts Jere

16 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimsec June exams cancelled

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tobacco production target raised to 300 million kgs

16 hrs ago | 73 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days