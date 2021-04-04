ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

News / National

by Agencies

Tobacco auction floors in Mvurwi have expressed disgust over alleged abuse of power by Mazowe North Member of Parliament Campion Mugweni.

Mugweni is reported to have stormed Tobacco giants in Mvurwi in company of a few district officials demanding to have his people employed on party ticket."The MP came to our companies with some party officials and demanded that we employ more than 800 of his people, in fear of victimization we gave in,"lamented the officials who spoke in confidentiality.Mvurwi residents blasted the MP saying local people did not benefit since he claims they never voted for him."We are not happy with our MP who threatened tobacco companies to employ his people and he came with people outside Mvurwi area saying Mvurwi residents voted for MDC," Melus Dzobo said.Efforts to contact Mugweni were fruitless as he blocked this reporter on calls and WhatsApp.Meanwhile, there is tobacco in the industry in Mvurwi town with companies like Boka, Voedesel, SubSahara, Mashonaland Tobacco among others have since established floors in the farm town.