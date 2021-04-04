Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman arrested for stock theft

by Staff repporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 28-year-old woman and her male accomplice have been arrested on allegations of stealing two cattle from a farm in Mvurwi.

Sharon Matambo (28) and her accomplice Tapiwa Nyakatsaka (26) were arrested while trying to sell the cattle in Chiweshe. Police have since launched a manhunt for a third suspected accomplice, Amos Zhakata, who is still on the run.

Investigations revealed that the three went to Rondere Farm in Mvurwi on Wednesday last week where they allegedly stole the two beasts which they then transported to Chiweshe communal area.

Their luck ran out when they were arrested while selling the cattle in Chiweshe.

National police spokesman Asst Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests yesterday this week saying: "The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tapiwa Nyakatsaka aged 26 and Sharon Matambo aged 28 in connection with a case of stock theft which occurred at Rondere Farm, Mvurwi on March 31.

"The suspects, together with Amos Zhakata, who is on the run, stole two beasts from a kraal and went to Chiweshe before they were arrested whilst selling the cattle. Investigations are in progress."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

2 hrs ago | 803 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Elderly couple killed over witchcraft allegations

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

3 Girls College pupils test COVID-19 positive

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri in fresh bail bid

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

SADC to deploy in Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

'Recall of MPs is Mugabe's baby,' says Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

ZANU PF MP abuses Tobacco Auction floors

10 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Man steals corporate ATM card buys Honda Fit

12 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Farm bricks Banned in Mutare City

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

The in-form players heading into the US Masters

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Air Zimbabwe Embraer Jet takes to the Skies

15 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors move up FIFA rankings

17 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Chamisa needs to ditch 'student politics'

17 hrs ago | 2029 Views

High Court reinstates Binga RDC chair

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise by 255%

17 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Tsenengamu condemns politics of hate

17 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Bulawayo water crisis to persist

17 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn tobacco industry

17 hrs ago | 293 Views

Passport office turns away hundreds

17 hrs ago | 1746 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days