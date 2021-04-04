Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZAPU will Saturday hold its National People's Council (NPC) meeting where the proposed recall from Parliament of former senior party members who are now Zanu-PF MPs will be top of the agenda.The targeted officials are Simon Khaya Moyo, Cain Mathema and Sithembiso Nyoni.The three remained in Zanu-PF when some former PF Zapu officials in 2008 dumped the 1987 unity accord between the former liberation war movements to revive the latter.Moyo is the current Zanu-PF national spokesperson with Mathema serving as Education Minister and Nyoni as the Small Enterprises Minister.Zapu insists the precedence set through recent recalls on MDC Alliance MPs by their former breakaway parties informed its own decision to withdraw the its former officials.Zapu sources told NewZimbabwe.com the NPC, which is the party's highest decision making organ in between congress, was going to endorse the recalls Saturday.The meeting will be held in Bulawayo."The issue of recalling of former Zapu members from Parliament has generated a lot of debate both within and outside Zapu structures. As you might be aware, the National Executive Committee discussed this issue during its last meeting," one of the sources said."It was realised the recalls needed the approval of the NPC and hence the organ will make the finality on Saturday."He added there was a general agreement in the party that all former Zapu members who are sitting MPs should be recalled."The generality of all Zapu structures seems to be in agreement with the move. Of course, there are one or two leaders who are against the move, but Zapu is a democratic party and whatever the majority says regarding that issue on Saturday will carry the day," said another source.The sources said the NPC will also discuss the party's forthcoming elective congress which has been slated for this month-end.They said the party's southern region provinces have suggested postponement of congress indefinitely citing Covid-19 restrictions still in place."There is a proposal from southern region provinces to postpone the congress indefinitely. They are also arguing that most members are busy in the fields harvesting their crops. All these issues will be discussed at the meeting," said the source.The party's spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa's mobile phone was not being answered but the party's southern region communications director Patrick Ndlovu confirmed the meeting."I can confirm that our NPC is meeting this Saturday. While I may not be privy to their agenda, I can confirm the provinces are going to make and adopt a number of contentious resolutions. We will issue a statement after the meeting," said Ndlovu.