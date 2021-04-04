Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Manhunt for escaped prisoner

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a suspected robbery suspect, who escaped from the holding cells at Western Commonage Courts at the weekend.  

Provincial police spokesperson Abednico Ncube said they are appealing for information that would lead to the arrest of Mandlakayise Ncube.

Mandlakayise allegedly made his escape with the help of his brother, Cylivestar, who has since been arrested and charged with obstructing the course of justice.

"Circumstances are that Cylivestar was one of the relatives who attended a court hearing of the escapee, Mandlakayise, who is a suspect in a robbery case.

"The escapee was remanded in custody. While the prison officers were escorting the prisoners to the holding cell at Western Commonage Courts, the escapee bolted out of the court after he had removed the leg irons used to cuff him. The prison officers tried to give chase, but he disappeared," Ncube said.

When prison officers made a follow up to the address Mandlakayise had provided, they could not find him.

"The prison officers searched the house and found Cylivestar. After questioning him, he revealed that he had assisted his brother to escape by taking him from a certain house in Mpopoma to an unknown destination," Ncube added.

Meanwhile, in a twist of events, Cylivestar's lawyer, Marygold Sibanda, has claimed that her client was severely assaulted by the prison officers before he was arrested.

"They assaulted him (Cylivestar) from midnight until 5am. They were very careful not to hit him in the face, they beat him around his body and feet, one toe has been bleeding ever since," Sibanda said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutsvangwa fights to open Zimbabwe airwaves more

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Civil servants resolve to go on partial strike

1 min ago | 0 Views

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

8 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

8 hrs ago | 883 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

8 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Father and son share woman

8 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

8 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

10 hrs ago | 1017 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

15 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

15 hrs ago | 4474 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

15 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

15 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

15 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

15 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

15 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

15 hrs ago | 1829 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

15 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

15 hrs ago | 222 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 817 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

16 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

16 hrs ago | 474 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

16 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

16 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

16 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

16 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

16 hrs ago | 602 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

16 hrs ago | 900 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

16 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

16 hrs ago | 226 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

16 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

16 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bulawayo's 'hanging tree' accorded National Monument status

16 hrs ago | 784 Views

Haruzivishe represents everything wrong about opposition politics

16 hrs ago | 282 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days