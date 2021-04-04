Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe troops ready for war

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean troops are girding for war after President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other regional leaders agreed an "immediate technical deployment" to help Mozambique fight Islamic insurgents who have recently stepped up attacks on civilians and infrastructure in the north.

A Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state mini-summit held in Maputo Thursday resolved to revive the bloc's so-called Force Intervention Brigade and quickly mobilize troops.

The meeting was attended by Mnangagwa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Botswana's Mokgweetsi Masisi, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, who form the nucleus of the region's security organ, and the host Filipe Nyusi.

The crisis convention followed the horrendous attacks by the Islamic State-linked terrorists on the coastal city of Palma two weeks ago where dozens were killed and thousands displaced.

"Double Troika Summit directed an immediate technical deployment to the Republic of Mozambique, and the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the ministerial committee of the organ by 28 April 2021 that will report to the extraordinary organ troika summit on 29 April 2021," the leaders said in a communiqué.

They said they had "noted with concern the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women, and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado Province of the Republic of Mozambique; condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms; and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response."

Upon return, President Mnangagwa told journalists in Harare late Thursday that regional defense ministers had been ordered to resuscitate and capacitate the SADC military force, which should include troops from all member states, including Zimbabwe "immediately" so they can intervene.

"Yes, what is happening now is that the defense and security chiefs have the responsibility of implementing the decisions of the Double Troika," he said

President Masisi, chair of the SADC organ on defense, politics, and security said the situation in Mozambique was troubling and threatened regional stability, hence the need for a regional response.

"We all agree that the deteriorating security situation in the northern province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique is indeed a serious threat to peace and security not only our sister country but also to the whole region and humanity at large. In particular, the recent attacks in the town of Palma have recently demonstrated the magnitude of the problem at our doorsteps," Masisi said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora reported to ZACC over theft of party funds

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Mutsvangwa fights to open Zimbabwe airwaves more

1 min ago | 0 Views

Manhunt for escaped prisoner

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Civil servants resolve to go on partial strike

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

4 hrs ago | 610 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

8 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

8 hrs ago | 884 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

8 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Father and son share woman

8 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

8 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

8 hrs ago | 484 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

10 hrs ago | 1017 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

15 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

15 hrs ago | 4474 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

15 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

15 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

15 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

15 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

15 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

15 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

15 hrs ago | 1829 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

16 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 817 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

16 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

16 hrs ago | 474 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

16 hrs ago | 627 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

16 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

16 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

16 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

16 hrs ago | 602 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

16 hrs ago | 901 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

16 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Bulawayo newspaper vendor killed

16 hrs ago | 679 Views

Transport ministry resumes Esigodini tollgate expansion

16 hrs ago | 226 Views

Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 399 Views

Electric shock: No power to treat transformer 'thief'

16 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zifa back Loga for World Cup matches

16 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days