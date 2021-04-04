Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex Victoria High head tries luck in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa entrenches authoritarian rule

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bulawayo requests for more Covid-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Withdrawal of Lionel Dyck's mercenaries creates tricky vacuum

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mwonzora reported to ZACC over theft of party funds

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe troops ready for war

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mutsvangwa fights to open Zimbabwe airwaves more

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Manhunt for escaped prisoner

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Civil servants resolve to go on partial strike

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

11 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

11 hrs ago | 486 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

11 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Father and son share woman

11 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

11 hrs ago | 499 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

13 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

18 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

18 hrs ago | 4578 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

18 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

18 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

18 hrs ago | 2996 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

18 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

18 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

18 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

18 hrs ago | 1856 Views

BCC gets over $15m for road maintenance

18 hrs ago | 540 Views

FCB, Econet strike deal

18 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF will never deliver free, fair polls

18 hrs ago | 235 Views

EU still pursuing dialogue with Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 823 Views

Jay-Z signs up Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

18 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Warriors pave Afcon path

18 hrs ago | 477 Views

Journalist 'steals' security document

18 hrs ago | 632 Views

Chiwenga backs down on junior doctors

18 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Council boss remanded in custody for bail ruling

18 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Virtual meetings relegating rural communities'

18 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government licenses 80 IPP projects

18 hrs ago | 247 Views

Govt pledges to deploy qualified physicist to Mpilo

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Molested' MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

18 hrs ago | 628 Views

Croco Motors founder jailed for killing pedestrian

18 hrs ago | 911 Views

Ndewere hearing: Mushore exposes Justice Malaba

18 hrs ago | 1185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days