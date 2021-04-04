Ex Victoria High head tries luck in Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

John Muzamani, the former Victoria High head who had a disgraceful departure from the school last year is now trying his luck in Zanu-PF.Muzamani is among 11 candidates who have submitted their CVs for Zanu-PF primary elections for Mwenezi East Constituency billed to take place on May 8, 2021.The primaries are to choose the candidate to represent Zanu-PF in the constituency's by-elections to replace the late MP Joosbi Omar who passed away in October last year.Mwenezi District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Gift Mazhambe confirmed the development to Two Nations. He has since submitted the names of the candidates to the party's provincial offices although the process is still open for other candidates to enter the race.The list has some high profile names and some have tainted reputations.The candidates are Jabulani Mberesi a lawyer, Avhunga Secondary School head Master Makope, Rutenga businessman Simbarashe Mpofu, Ward 13 Councillor Takura Mudavose, Marvelous Chifumuro a teacher at Sagwari Secondary, Tinashe Nyoni, Mike Mudyanembwa, Moses Muhehi, Hassim Hoosen, Maringire Maringire and Muzamani.Muzamani retired from Vic High last year at a time that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was investigating him for mismanagement and abuse of office. Parents also wrote a number of petitions to the Ministry to have him removed from the school. His application to have his retirement extended was thrown out by the Ministry.Before landing at Vic High, Muzamani made another unceremonious departure from Tongaat Hullet – run Hippo Valley High where allegations of theft were raised against him.Before heading Hippo Valley Muzamani was a primary school teacher at Ngwindi in Chiredzi.Parents at Vic High complained that Muzamani's son John (junior) was in the habit of abusing a school vehicle by driving it on private errands including using it to visit his girlfriends. Parents also complained against the poor pass rates at the school which are the worst for any boarding school in Masvingo Province.The buildings at Vic High which was once a jewel of the country are dilapidated and a durawall under construction for many years is still not completed.Efforts by The Mirror to get Muzamani's comments always failed as he would shout at Mirror reporters before cutting off the calls.Parents wrote a petition to the then Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Sylvia Utete Masango in 2016 seeking for Muzumani's dismissal.Another petition was sent to the Ministry in 2018 after facilities were condemned as inhabitable for students by Masvingo City Council.The SDA elections at Vic High failed on three different occasions and on one of the occasions, Muzumani nearly exchanged blows with parents.The parents accused Muzumani of protecting Burton Nerupiri, a man who had served as the SDA chairman for many years without elections.