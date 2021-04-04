Latest News Editor's Choice


Vetting of war collaborators to start soon

Vetting of war collaborators for Constitutional benefits resume will resume soon, the chairman of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO), Ben Mubayisango, said this week.

Addressing a media conference in Harare on Thursday, Mubayisango said the vetting will be done to determine genuine members who are supposed to receive benefits as enshrined in the Constitution.

"All potential members will go back to the areas where they operated from and the vetting will start at grassroots level up to the provincial and national level," said Mubayisango.

The recommendations to vet war collaborators follow Constitutional provisions requiring that those who assisted during the liberation war should be accorded respect.

Meanwhile, Mubayisango expressed confidence that Zanu-PF will surpass the five million votes targeted for the 2023 harmonised elections, as many people were happy with the performance of the Second Republic.

"The new dispensation under President Mnangagwa has brought a breath of fresh air, shepherding the nation to focus on national development in line with Vision 2030.

"The party is heading for a landslide victory in future polls.  

"More people are willing to join our party because of the improvement they are seeing in his (President Mnangagwa's) leadership," he said.

Most Popular In 7 Days