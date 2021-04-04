Mnangagwa hails MTB revival

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Management Training Bureau (MTB) for taking a leading role towards the attainment of Vision 2030 by adopting new education methods.Speaking while relaunching MTB in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said the renovations at the institution had given it impetus to unlock human capital and skills development."I commend the institution for complementing the Internationalisation and Study in Zimbabwe Programme," Mnangagwa said.He challenged MTB to be goaloriented and impart skills that fit with the new technologies."I exhort MTB to be a catalyst towards enhancing our national competitiveness and transformation across all sectors of the economy."It is also my expectation that professionals who pass through this institution are adequately equipped to anticipate, adopt and adapt to the use of new technologies," he said.Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira said the renewal, modernisation, refocus and launch of a new MTB is a result of Mnangagwa's persistent efforts at the modernising Zimbabwe.The institution offers training in business, strategy and leadership development, entrepreneurship and enterprise start-ups. It also offers training in information communication technology, innovation management, international business languages and diplomacy.MTB is a government organisation under the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development ministry established in 1984 under the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Act (Chapter 28:02).In 2018, it adopted a new strategic direction to steer the institution into a world-class national strategic institution that provides national capabilities in lifelong skills for the production of goods and services to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe.