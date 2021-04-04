Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa hails MTB revival

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Management Training Bureau (MTB) for taking a leading role towards the attainment of Vision 2030 by adopting new education methods.

Speaking while relaunching MTB in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said the renovations at the institution had given it impetus to unlock human capital and skills development.

"I commend the institution for complementing the Internationalisation and Study in Zimbabwe Programme," Mnangagwa said.

He challenged MTB to be goaloriented and impart skills that fit with the new technologies.

"I exhort MTB to be a catalyst towards enhancing our national competitiveness and transformation across all sectors of the economy.

"It is also my expectation that professionals who pass through this institution are adequately equipped to anticipate, adopt and adapt to the use of new technologies," he said.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira said the renewal, modernisation, refocus and launch of a new MTB is a result of Mnangagwa's persistent efforts at the modernising Zimbabwe.

The institution offers training in business, strategy and leadership development, entrepreneurship and enterprise start-ups. It also offers training in information communication technology, innovation management, international business languages and diplomacy.

MTB is a government organisation under the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development ministry established in 1984 under the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Act (Chapter 28:02).

In 2018, it adopted a new strategic direction to steer the institution into a world-class national strategic institution that provides national capabilities in lifelong skills for the production of goods and services to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Schools record 106 COVID-19 cases in one day

56 mins ago | 148 Views

Pupils turned away as teachers abscond

57 mins ago | 156 Views

'Recalls hurting service delivery'

58 mins ago | 51 Views

Over 200 000 Zimbabwean migrants return after COVID-19 induced job losses

58 mins ago | 143 Views

Shot in arm for Bulilima schools

59 mins ago | 72 Views

Crocodiles wreak havoc in Silobela

59 mins ago | 115 Views

Mr President, nation needs new political, social, economic culture

60 mins ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo conducts virtual consultations on city master plan

1 hr ago | 25 Views

BCC counting $1 billion loss in potential revenue

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Police net 25 mshika shika vehicles

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Man invades church, scolds ex-wife and pastor

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Vetting of war collaborators to start soon

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Sewage flows inside houses in Glen View

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Sanctions won't stop economic turnaround'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Ex Victoria High head tries luck in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa entrenches authoritarian rule

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bulawayo requests for more Covid-19 vaccines

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Parliament warns of aviation disaster in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

Withdrawal of Lionel Dyck's mercenaries creates tricky vacuum

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mwonzora reported to ZACC over theft of party funds

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe troops ready for war

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Mutsvangwa fights to open Zimbabwe airwaves more

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Manhunt for escaped prisoner

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Civil servants resolve to go on partial strike

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

Ingwebu Breweries makes a mistake, appoints Tyra Chikocho

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

Econet warns of cases of identity theft to defraud customers

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

The constitution of the Federal Republic of Mthwakazi & related matters

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Shameless ZANU PF silent on activist sexual assault

11 hrs ago | 485 Views

Rapper DMX dies at 50

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Prince Philip

15 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Masarira's warrant of arrest cancelled

15 hrs ago | 971 Views

More Cabinet ministers take up the jab

15 hrs ago | 494 Views

Covid-19 hits Umzingwane school

15 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Prosecutor freed on bail

15 hrs ago | 442 Views

Father and son share woman

15 hrs ago | 3046 Views

Woman loses hand in foiled armed robbery

15 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Soldier bashes wife, destroys pots and plates

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Cop bashed over girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Queen Elizabeth II's husband dies

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

17 hrs ago | 1113 Views

'Give us farms' MDC Mwonzora MPs pleads with Mnangagwa's minister

22 hrs ago | 2671 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage rocked by sodomy scandal

22 hrs ago | 4698 Views

'Political woes force Zimbabweans to migrate'

22 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean nurse is bookies' new favourite for James Bond

22 hrs ago | 2430 Views

Zapu to decide on Khaya Moyo, Mathema's fate on Parly recalls Saturday

22 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Business escalates rice tax deadlock

22 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial sector needs to be harmonised,' says Mangudya

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for rape

22 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Chiwenga flies into storm

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days