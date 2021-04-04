Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 35-YEAR-OLD Concession man died last week Thursday after taking too much alcohol without taking in food.


Richard Ranjisi Muriswa (39) was picked from the ground  by his friend Alfred Mutizwa (39) after he was intoxicated and took him to his home.

Mutizwa left his friend and came back the next day where he found the health of condition of his friend deteriorating he made porridge for him but could not eat.

Mutizwa tried to render first aid to his friend but he eventually died.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

The police warned people not to take alcohol before eating and to rush them to the hospital when they see their health deteriorating.

Source - Byo24news

