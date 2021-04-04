Latest News Editor's Choice


Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IT is criminal for teachers to demand money for extra lessons from parents as this is against Government policy, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told Parliament last week.

Some teachers are reportedly demanding money for extra lessons.

It is believed that learners who do not oblige are not given the special attention they might need and deprived of crucial learning material.

Payments are allegedly ranging between US$10 to US$20 per learner.

Responding to a question from Senator Omega Sipani-Hungwe in the Senate on Thursday, Minister Mutsvangwa said parents should report such teachers to the authorities.

"The other issue of teachers demanding money for extra lessons, I think this is now a criminal activity because that is not allowed. This is not their mandate and not what they are supposed to be doing.

"We can never deprive children of the opportunity to learn, then we have teachers who do not teach - that is unacceptable because our children are supposed to be learning."

Minister Mutsvangwa, speaking in her capacity as Leader  of Governemnt business in the Senate, added: "If there are teachers who are getting into class and not doing anything, I am sure that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has inspectors amongst them.  I think it is a report that should be brought forward so that such characters are dealt with. We expect those who are supposed to teach to teach."

Source - sundaymail

