Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff reporter

MOBILE phone operators have been called upon to play their part in ensuring network connectivity in the country so as to bring inclusivity to the previously marginalised communities.Speaking at the commissioning of Nachulwe Base Station in Siansundu Village, Binga in Matabeleland North province yesterday, Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said all players must work together to achieve all-round connectivity across the country.The base station was constructed by NetOne in partnership with Huawei International. VP Chiwenga said telecommunications infrastructure was key in the development of any nation."Our country is at an opportune time to grow and develop further, especially with the help of telecommunications. It is a known fact that if a nation has robust telecommunications infrastructure the chances of an improved gross domestic product are higher than a less developed country. NetOne and other operators are critical in the provision of network connectivity. This will bring inclusivity of the previously marginalised communities," he said.VP Chiwenga said it was Government's desire to see that connectivity supports the country's devolution programmes which include among others, online platforms like e-learning, e-passports and e-licensing."Today it is one more base station but it also means thousands are connected at once and they can be in touch with the world at any time in the comfort of their homes. Our joy comes from the fact that, the nearby schools, hospitals and community at large can now benefit from this enhanced connectivity brought about by NetOne Cellular. As the Government of Zimbabwe, we urge other players to do the same until we achieve all-round connectivity across the country," he said.He further called NetOne to work on improving its network availability in the Matabeleland North Province from the current 95 percent to 98 percent. The Vice- President said mobile network providers should realise the key role they play in the tourism sector hence the need to work on continuously improving their reach."Promoting tourism is one of the core aspects of achieving Vision 2030. NetOne has in the recent past, directly worked with the tourism authorities with the vision to improve experiences of tourists across Zimbabwe. They have been involved in providing tracking solutions for many conservatories and we urge these efforts to continue, as such synergies will bolster economic growth in these areas," said VP Chiwenga.He reiterated that the Second Republic was fully behind uplifting previously marginalised areas like Binga, noting that there was a need for collaborative efforts to achieve the greater development of the country and reach set targets as enunciated in the Vision 2030 blueprint.Speaking at the same function, the Deputy Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuti, said the systematic deployment of Information Communication Technologies in the country has become fundamental in the attainment of a digital economy as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1."It is no secret that improved access to ICTs will not only promote growth and development within these constituencies but will also have spill over benefits on the overall growth and development of Zimbabwe. I acknowledge the sterling efforts of NetOne, as it continues to expand its network footprint and increase service provision in the previously marginalised areas such as Binga. This will no doubt promote employment creation by enhancing distribution and access channels," said Deputy Minister Phuti.NetOne also committed to constructing and furnishing a classroom block at Bunsiwa Primary School as part of their works of ensuring the development of the area. Also present at the function was Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Kindness Paradza who took the opportunity to hand over some of the set-top boxes to local traditional leaders to enable them to access the ZTV signal after the completion of the digitalisation programme in the district.