Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government will tomorrow convene a meeting with its technical team and experts to deliberate on civil servants' salaries ahead of a crunch meeting with the workers representatives after failing to reach an agreement on the initial meeting at the beginning of the month.

Civil servants allegedly rejected an offer from Government and teachers are contemplating declaring incapacitation and last week threatened to reduce their weekly working hours to three days. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government was committed to increasing civil servants' salaries once the two parties find common ground.

Prof Mavima said Government had initially proposed a 70 percent salary increment but there have been adjustments as a result of the ongoing negotiations with the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC).

"There were discussions between civil servants representatives and Government representatives during which they failed to agree. So what we are doing is that the Government team will continue to consult technical people on the proposals and outcomes of the discussions. Government technical team will meet on Monday to deliberate on the issues to see if there are variations and also if there are adjustments to be made. We still have another round of negotiations with the civil servants," he said.

Prof Mavima said it was premature for civil servants to declare incapacitation while the negotiations are still ongoing.

"We want the civil servants to give the technical team a chance and also the negotiations a chance before they start talking about declaring incapacitation. Before we declare complete impasse and go into arbitration, they need to give room for the technical team to do their work and also give negotiations a chance. Government had proposed three reviews this year which is the one now, the other one in June and the other one later in the year," he said.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) recently wrote to the Public Service Commission (PSC) declaring incapacitation and threatening to reduce working hours to two days a week starting this week.

In a letter addressed to the PSC chairperson, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, ZCPSTU president Ms Cecelia Alexander said all civil servants will, starting on 12 April report for duty twice a week.

"Following an offer of 25 percent of one's current earnings which the Government brought on the negotiating table in the previous National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting set to be effected on 01 April 2021, which proved to be incapable of addressing civil servants' capacity to execute their duties, ZCPSTU representing all member unions do here by notify your august office that all civil servants will, starting on 12 April 2021, report for duty twice a week," she said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Clubs progress delights PSL

32 secs ago | 0 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

29 mins ago | 61 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

30 mins ago | 60 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 42 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

32 mins ago | 65 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

33 mins ago | 133 Views

Bosso to restart training

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

1 hr ago | 47 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

11 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere: flouting democratic values

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

'MDC A will boycott 2023 elections' - why now, participated in all since ignoring 2013 SADC boycott plea

24 hrs ago | 1688 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days