Bosso to restart training

by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS will restart training this morning at White City Stadium after meeting requirements for resumption of fine tuning.

Bosso players, technical staff, office staff as well as executive committee members last Friday underwent Covid-19 tests as required before the club can resume any football activity. All those tested returned received negative results for Covid-19, which paved way for Highlanders to get the green light to resume training.

Highlanders have 18 officially contracted players and these are the ones Mandla Mpofu's technical team will be working with. The rest of the players on the coach's wish should start joining in camp once they reach agreements with the club.

Defender, Peter Muduhwa should join camp after Simba Sports Club of Tanzania terminated his six months loan deal, which will bring the number of players contracted to 19. Muduhwa was in January signed by Simba on a six months loan specifically for the Confederation of African Football Champions League but never kicked the ball in any of the club's six group stage matches in which Simba recorded four wins, one draw and a single defeat as the Tanzanian champions finished on top in Group A and are heading to the tournament's knock-out stage.

Highlanders are preparing to face perennial rivals Dynamos in Sunday's President's Independence Trophy to be played at the National Sports Stadium. While most of the Premier League teams had resumed training, Bosso and DeMbare were yet to restart fine-tuning.

Meanwhile, recently elected Highlanders chairman, Johnfat Sibanda is mourning the death of his mother who died yesterday. Sibanda's mother had been unwell for a while and passed away in Bulawayo in the morning.

