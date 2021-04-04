Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Leopard terrorises Insiza

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
VILLAGERS at Ndwangu line in Insiza, Matabeleland South, are being terrorised by a leopard which is attacking their livestock amid complaints that authorities are taking long to respond to the problem animal.

The villagers said they were now living in fear of being attacked by the wild cat, which has devoured several of their donkeys and calves. One of the villagers, Sibongile Sibanda, said they suspected that the leopard escaped from the nearby game reserve.

"This leopard now has puppies and we believe it will be hunting for food to feed them.

"Our concern is that authorities are quiet about it," she said.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said there had been many incidences of wild animals invading communities in in search of food or water not only in Insiza but also in other districts like Mangwe and Bulilima.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Clubs progress delights PSL

1 min ago | 1 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

30 mins ago | 62 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

31 mins ago | 62 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

33 mins ago | 66 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

34 mins ago | 136 Views

Bosso to restart training

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

1 hr ago | 49 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

8 hrs ago | 802 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

11 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere: flouting democratic values

15 hrs ago | 1048 Views

'MDC A will boycott 2023 elections' - why now, participated in all since ignoring 2013 SADC boycott plea

24 hrs ago | 1688 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days