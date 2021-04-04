Leopard terrorises Insiza

News / National

by Staff reporter

VILLAGERS at Ndwangu line in Insiza, Matabeleland South, are being terrorised by a leopard which is attacking their livestock amid complaints that authorities are taking long to respond to the problem animal.The villagers said they were now living in fear of being attacked by the wild cat, which has devoured several of their donkeys and calves. One of the villagers, Sibongile Sibanda, said they suspected that the leopard escaped from the nearby game reserve."This leopard now has puppies and we believe it will be hunting for food to feed them."Our concern is that authorities are quiet about it," she said.Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said there had been many incidences of wild animals invading communities in in search of food or water not only in Insiza but also in other districts like Mangwe and Bulilima.