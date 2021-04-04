Woman gang raped

News / National

A FOUR-MAN gang travelling in a silver Honda Fit in Bulawayo robbed a Cowdray Park man and woman before taking turns to rape the woman at Nkulumane Heroes Acre.The two victims aged 51 and 32, boarded the vehicle at corner 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street intending to go to Cowdray Park.Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the robbery and rape cases occurred on April 5 at around 7pm."Circumstances are that the complainants boarded silver a Honda Fit at corner 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street intending to go to Cowdray Park and the motor vehicle had four male occupants including the driver," Ncube said."The driver drove along Luveve Road and Masiyeaphambili Drive and turned left into a bush near Fambeki hill and the gang robbed the complainants at knife-point".He said they then proceeded towards Kelvin industrial area and dumped the male adult and drove to Nkulumane heroes acre with the female complainant.