Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman gang raped

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
A FOUR-MAN gang travelling in a silver Honda Fit in Bulawayo robbed a Cowdray Park man and woman before taking turns to rape the woman at Nkulumane Heroes Acre.

The two victims aged 51 and 32, boarded the vehicle at corner 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street intending to go to Cowdray Park.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the robbery and rape cases occurred on April 5 at around 7pm.

"Circumstances are that the complainants boarded silver a Honda Fit at corner 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street intending to go to Cowdray Park and the motor vehicle had four male occupants including the driver," Ncube said.

"The driver drove along Luveve Road and Masiyeaphambili Drive and turned left into a bush near Fambeki hill and the gang robbed the complainants at knife-point".

He said they then proceeded towards Kelvin industrial area and dumped the male adult and drove to Nkulumane heroes acre with the female complainant.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthwakazi leader Moyo resurfaces

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Leopard terrorises Insiza

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Clubs progress delights PSL

3 mins ago | 1 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

31 mins ago | 66 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

33 mins ago | 64 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

33 mins ago | 46 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

34 mins ago | 70 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

35 mins ago | 142 Views

Bosso to restart training

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

1 hr ago | 49 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

11 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere: flouting democratic values

15 hrs ago | 1048 Views

'MDC A will boycott 2023 elections' - why now, participated in all since ignoring 2013 SADC boycott plea

24 hrs ago | 1688 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days