Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Crocodile farmer' harasses wife's lover

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man who claimed to be a crocodile farmer, has been fined $200 for threatening to feed a 42-year-old Nkulumane man to reptiles after accusing him of impregnating his wife.

Mkhululi Dube of Nketa appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube facing charges of threating to kill Promise Dube and was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

The magistrate fined Dube $200 and if he fails to pay he would spend 30 days in jail.

Prosecutors said on March 16, the two who are not related, were at Nketa where Mkhululi directed Promise to drive him to Nkulumane complex.

He later started accusing the complainant of impregnating his wife. Mkhululi demanded that the accused pay him damages for impregnating his wife and took his vehicle keys as surety.

The convict later threatened to kidnap and kill the complainant and feed his body to crocodiles if he failed to pay the damages.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman gang raped

40 secs ago | 1 Views

Mthwakazi leader Moyo resurfaces

1 min ago | 0 Views

Leopard terrorises Insiza

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Clubs progress delights PSL

3 mins ago | 2 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

32 mins ago | 68 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

33 mins ago | 65 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 47 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

35 mins ago | 70 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

35 mins ago | 144 Views

Bosso to restart training

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

1 hr ago | 50 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

11 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere: flouting democratic values

15 hrs ago | 1048 Views

'MDC A will boycott 2023 elections' - why now, participated in all since ignoring 2013 SADC boycott plea

24 hrs ago | 1688 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days