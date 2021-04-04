Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Darikwa's Wigan boost survival hopes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS Tendayi Darikwa's struggling league one side Wigan athletic were in inspired form yesterday after they clobbered 4 – 1 Doncaster Rovers away from home to boost their chances of survival as the season draws to a close.

Wigan Athletic are now only a single point adrift of league one safety after the crushing victory at mid-table Doncaster Rovers.

Darikwa joined Wigan from championship side Nottingham Forest on a short term deal in January and the 29-year-old has been a vital cog in the defence for the team.

The Zimbabwean international has featured in all of Wigan's 20 matches and has not been substituted to show how highly he is rated at the club.

Prior to yesterday's match, Wigan had gone for five games without a victory recording three defeats and two draws since they beat Plymouth on March 9.

The poor run of form had seen the team slump to 23rd on the 24-team standings going into the weekend matches.

Leam Richardson's men were two goals to the good inside 15 minutes, with Joe Dodoo smashing into the top corner from the edge of the box and Thelo Aasgaard slotting home from a right-wing corner.

The visitors thought they were in again when Rovers goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe appeared to have carried the ball outside his area, only for the referee to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Balcombe made use of his let-off when he produced a breathtaking left-handed save to deny Will Keane a third, but the respite was only temporary.

again Keane was involved, and this time he fed Viv Solomon-Otabor, who slotted home on 33 minutes.

Wigan's superiority was such that Doncaster were forced into making a double save with eight minutes of the first half still remaining.

and the home side grabbed themselves a lifeline seconds before the final whistle, when Taylor Richards fired into the top corner of Jamie Jones' net.

Latics were indebted to their goalkeeper for making a couple of vital saves at the beginning of the second half, which could have turned the game on its head and Latics gradually regained control of the game, with Aasgaard seeing a goal bound shot blocked before the visitors rounded off the scoring.

dan Gardner on for Solomon-Otabor fed dodoo who set up Keane, who got the last touch to register his first goal in 15 matches.

Wigan's survival will boost Darikwa's chances of penning a long-term deal to stay at the club although a number of championship sides are eyeing the player.

Darikwa and his team have six matches to ensure survival.


Source - Wigan Today

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Yes, a man can die better than these men

42 mins ago | 32 Views

'Sanctions now behind us,' says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

Why MDC-T supported Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zapu to 'recall' Zanu-PF ministers

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

MDC Alliance youths defiant

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

$6m scandal haunts Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Couple jailed 15 years for rape

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwean man remains missing after Mozambique's Palma terrorist attack

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe banks shut doors on 99-year farm leases

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hit-and-run driver nabbed

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Monarchy: The cornerstone of African existence

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Third wave feared

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Milk shortages hit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Prince tops goal charts in Tanzania

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo council seek powers to borrow $4 billion

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Crocodile farmer' harasses wife's lover

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Woman gang raped

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mthwakazi leader Moyo resurfaces

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Leopard terrorises Insiza

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Clubs progress delights PSL

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Bosso to restart training

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

14 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Sexually transmitted leadership will not take us anywhere: flouting democratic values

17 hrs ago | 1084 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days