Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

News / National

by Shelton Muchena in Binga

Nachulwe Base station in Binga has been commissioned by the country's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga giving credence to government's developmental thrust in the telecommunications sector through availing infrastructure in marginalized societies.

The station is a welcome development in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic that has seen physical interaction being discouraged.The station will benefit local schools in terms of e-learning, research and the community's information and communication technology needs.The 61st Netone base station comes at a time that government is pushing for developments in the sector which has a direct bearing on country's socioeconomic development agenda.The expansion in the telecommunications sector will revitalize economic activities in Matebeleland, Binga in particular."Our country is at an opportune time to grow and develop further, especially with the help of telecommunications. It is a known fact that if a nation has robust telecommunications infrastructure the chances of an improved gross domestic product are higher than a less developed country. NetOne and other operators are critical in the provision of network connectivity. This will bring inclusivity of the previously marginalised communities," he said.Coming to the tourism sector Chiwenga said it is a call aspect of achieving vision 2030."Promoting tourism is one of the core aspects of achieving Vision 2030. NetOne has in the recent past, directly worked with the tourism authorities with the vision to improve experiences of tourists across Zimbabwe. They have been involved in providing tracking solutions for many conservatories and we urge these efforts to continue, as such synergies will bolster economic growth in these areas," he added.Deputy Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuti, emphasized the deployment of Information Communication Technologies to be fundamental in the attainment of a digital economy."Improved access to ICTs will not only promote growth and development within these constituencies but will also have spill over benefits on the overall growth and development of Zimbabwe."The deputy minister added that this will no promote employment creation by enhancing distribution and access channels.