Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

by Shelton Muchena in Binga
1 hr ago | Views
Nachulwe Base station in Binga has been commissioned by the country's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga giving credence to government's developmental thrust in the telecommunications  sector through availing infrastructure in marginalized societies.


The station is a welcome development in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic that has seen physical interaction being discouraged.

The station will benefit local schools in terms of e-learning, research and the community's  information and communication  technology  needs.

The 61st Netone  base station comes at a time that government is pushing for developments in the sector which has a direct bearing on country's  socioeconomic development  agenda.

The expansion in the telecommunications sector will revitalize economic activities in Matebeleland, Binga in particular. 

"Our country is at an opportune time to grow and develop further, especially with the help of telecommunications. It is a known fact that if a nation has robust telecommunications infrastructure the chances of an improved gross domestic product are higher than a less developed country. NetOne and other operators are critical in the provision of network connectivity. This will bring inclusivity of the previously marginalised communities," he said.

Coming to the tourism sector Chiwenga said it is a call aspect of achieving vision 2030.

"Promoting tourism is one of the core aspects of achieving Vision 2030. NetOne has in the recent past, directly worked with the tourism authorities with the vision to improve experiences of tourists across Zimbabwe. They have been involved in providing tracking solutions for many conservatories and we urge these efforts to continue, as such synergies will bolster economic growth in these areas," he added.

Deputy Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuti, emphasized  the  deployment of Information Communication Technologies to be  fundamental in the attainment of a digital economy. 

"Improved access to ICTs will not only promote growth and development within these constituencies but will also have spill over benefits on the overall growth and development of Zimbabwe."

The deputy minister added that  this will no promote employment creation by enhancing distribution and access channels.

Source - Shelton Muchena in Binga

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Yes, a man can die better than these men

8 hrs ago | 1196 Views

'Sanctions now behind us,' says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Why MDC-T supported Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Zapu to 'recall' Zanu-PF ministers

10 hrs ago | 2504 Views

MDC Alliance youths defiant

10 hrs ago | 918 Views

$6m scandal haunts Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Couple jailed 15 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Zimbabwean man remains missing after Mozambique's Palma terrorist attack

10 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zimbabwe banks shut doors on 99-year farm leases

10 hrs ago | 535 Views

Hit-and-run driver nabbed

10 hrs ago | 695 Views

Monarchy: The cornerstone of African existence

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Third wave feared

10 hrs ago | 702 Views

Milk shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Darikwa's Wigan boost survival hopes

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Prince tops goal charts in Tanzania

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bulawayo council seek powers to borrow $4 billion

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Crocodile farmer' harasses wife's lover

10 hrs ago | 740 Views

Woman gang raped

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mthwakazi leader Moyo resurfaces

10 hrs ago | 703 Views

Leopard terrorises Insiza

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Clubs progress delights PSL

10 hrs ago | 101 Views

RioZim gold output falls 27%

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo pampers Mayor with double storey mansion

11 hrs ago | 775 Views

Lumpy skin ravages Matabeleland livestock

11 hrs ago | 241 Views

Armed robbers in daylight raid

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

No gatherings on Independence day, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Teen mum throws baby into croc-infested river

11 hrs ago | 483 Views

Muchadeyi Masunda daughter, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies in hospital

11 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Bosso to restart training

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Another meeting over civil servants salaries

11 hrs ago | 524 Views

Eight meter-readers available for entire city

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Improve mobile phone network connectivity, says Chiwenga

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo has 50 sewer bursts per day

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

Former MP's family narrates armed robbery ordeal

11 hrs ago | 313 Views

Galloway confident of Warriors call

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Teachers warned over forced extra lessons

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

If you sow mischief, you harvest grief

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Katsande unfazed by Chiefs exit talk

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga orders construction of Lupane Prov Hospital

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man dies after consuming too much alcohol

18 hrs ago | 1048 Views

REDISTRIBUTION: MDC-T in dramatic U-turn…As Zanu PF vows to create 1 million jobs

22 hrs ago | 1700 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days