Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zapu organising secretary Derek Katsenga has been accused of being a mole and working with Zanu-PF to lure the party into joining the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Katsenga was suspended from the opposition party last month over allegations of fanning tribalism and factionalism in Mashonaland Central province.

His suspension comes at a time when the party is inching towards its watershed elective congress which has been moved from April 30 to August.

Party insiders told Southern Eye that Katsenga had allegedly struck a deal with Zanu-PF to ensure that the incoming Zapu leader joins Polad.

"The secret deal was well at an advanced stage and it sent the party leadership into action resulting in immediate suspension of the frontman of the deal (Katsenga)," said a Zapu source.

"Several officials from some provinces had been mobilised into supporting the secret deal with one of them, Edward Chodewa openly attacking the acting party president Isaac Mabuka for allowing the suspension of Katsenga," the source said.

After Katsenga's suspension by Zapu secretary-general Strike Mkandla, Chodewa wrote to Mabuka protesting the decision.

But internal sources said the party was well aware that the faction that Katsenga worked with was receiving huge funding from the State in order for it to aid the agenda of a one-party State that Mnangagwa is allegedly pushing for.

Zapu spokesman Iphithule Maphosa could neither confirm nor deny the allegations levelled against Katsenga.

He said the matter had since been referred to the party's arbitration body.

"We still maintain that any dialogue that could take place must be outside the control and instigation of Zanu-PF or Mnangagwa.

"We have prescribed the national transitional authority as the only vehicle towards a sustainable transition to a truly democratic and developmental dispensation.

"We haven't shifted and any party official or group that deviates from this will be in violation of the very beliefs and policy positions of Zapu. On the Polad issue, Zapu does not subscribe to that cosmetic process.

"We believe in real dialogue that will pluck our country from this dictatorship and maladministration ditch."

Katsenga on Thursday said the allegations were part of a smear campaign against him.

"The problem is that these people, who claim to be national leaders, have not been visiting the provinces for many years and when they recently visited the provinces to campaign, people did not know them.

"The provincial chairpersons asked them who they were.

"In fact there are provinces that have not seen these leaders for more than 10 years and all of a sudden they saw them coming to campaign.

"The provinces where these leaders have not been visiting are Harare, Mashonaland East, West, Central, Masvingo and Manicaland.

"They are saying I am influencing the people in these provinces just because as an organiser I am always with the people in these provinces."

He said he was not involved in the Polad issue, adding that as the Zapu organising secretary he was also using his resources to assist the party.

He said due to the attacks on his person, the party leadership in the northern provinces was planning to boycott the congress.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days