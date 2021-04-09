Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AN opposition MDC-T senator last Thursday said teachers who were not reporting for work should leave employment and let unemployed qualified teachers take over.

Masvingo senator Tichinani Mavetera asked Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also leader of the Senate, to explain government policy on striking teachers.

"Mr President, teachers are now striking or giving threats. My question is: if government is negotiating with the representatives of workers, are they open to each other because right now people are tired in the country?

"There are endless talks between government and the teachers. If they cannot accept what is being given by government, they must retire and leave an opportunity for qualified teachers who are not practising," Mavetera said.

Mutsvangwa, who responded on behalf of the Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema, said government was committed to improving the working conditions of teachers and to ensure normal learning at schools.

"Government is trying its best to see that teachers are well-paid and is open to negotiate with its citizens. Children must be educated. Salaries continued to be paid during the COVID-19 lockdown, which shows the government's commitment. Therefore, the teachers must also work together with the government. If our children fail to go to school, we have failed generations to come," she said.

"Our country, Zimbabwe, is known for better education. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation rated Zimbabwe as number one in Africa. Therefore, as Zimbabweans, we must focus on this issue (education) so that we know what legacy we are trying to leave for this country."

Mutsvangwa said 90% of the teaching staff was attending lessons.

Since last year, teachers have been on industrial action demanding to be paid between US$520 and US$550 which they used to get in 2018, or its equivalent.

Last week, civil servants rejected a 70% salary hike offered by their employer.

Civil servants have since pleaded incapacitation and resolved that they will only report to work twice per week.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days