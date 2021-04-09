Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Marondera on Saturday night intercepted three trucks transporting over 400 bales of second-hand clothes.

The three trucks are being held at Marondera Police Station while their drivers were detained pending investigations.

The arrested trio are Nommater Mutsanza (31), Godfrey Matimati (49) and Chengerai Gonzo (35), all of Mutare.

Officer-in-Charge (operations) in Mashonaland East province, Assistant Commissioner Amon Ndou yesterday said the suspects were arrested in Marondera along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

"Three trucks were intercepted at the 74km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway carrying second-hand clothes, which are believed to have been smuggled. Three suspects have since been arrested," Ndou said.

He said police in Marondera received a tip-off that there was a grey Toyota Hilux which was escorting the trucks from Mutare towards Harare.

Acting on the tip-off, the trucks were spotted by the team at Murewa turn-off before police officers alerted their colleagues who were at a checkpoint.

He said on arrival at the checkpoint, the leading truck was signalled to stop, but it did not comply, resulting in police officers firing shots and deflating its tyres.

"All the truck drivers were arrested and are currently assisting police with investigations at Marondera Central. The contraband comprising hundreds of bales is also at the same police station," Ndou said.

Smuggling of second-hand clothes is a criminal offence in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days