Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has begun preparations for by-elections, although the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) recently announced that it had indefinitely postponed elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zanu-PF has already rolled out campaigns in Manicaland province, where two candidates were chosen to represent the party in the impending elections to replace Dangamvura Chikanga MP Prosper Mutseyami and Mutasa South MP Regai Tsunga of the MDC Alliance, who were recently recalled by the rival MDC-T.

Last year, Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga published Statutory Instrument (SI) 225A of 2020, which indefinitely postponed all by-elections citing COVID-19 fears.

However, other countries have successfully conducted elections during the COVID-19 era.

Analysts have said SI 225A of 2020 is ultra vires section 68 of the Public Health Act or sections 158 and 159 of the Constitution, as well as the Electoral Act.

Despite the ban, the Zanu-PF Manicaland province is already preparing for parliamentary and local authority by-elections.

Zanu-PF Manicaland chairperson Mike Madiro told a party provincial coordinating committee meeting yesterday that the party was preparing for the by-elections.

"I would like to say that we have by-elections that are coming and what is only left is for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare the dates," he said.

"In Mutasa South, people in the constituency agreed that Misheck Mugadza should represent the party as the candidate for MP in the by-elections, and in Dangamvura/Chikanga constituency, there is comrade Esau Mupfumi, who will represent the party. We gave people five months to submit their curriculum vitaes, but no one else did so.

"Unfortunately, after the five months, there are some individuals who have started giving us their CVs, but what we are saying is that we follow party direction first."

Madiro said the ruling party was hoping to win seven wards in Mutare after seven MDC Alliance councillors were recalled by the MDC-T.

More than 40 MDC Alliance MPs and around 80 councillors lost their parliamentary and council seats after they were recalled by the MDC-T and the People's Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga.

The MDC-T has since filled in more than 15 National Assembly and Senate seats that were occupied by proportional representation MPs.

Constituency seats will need to be filled in through by-elections.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days