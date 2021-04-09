Latest News Editor's Choice


Man nabbed for shooting a bush bark

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Mashonaland Central together with Zimparks arrested a 35-year-old Mushumbi man who shot a bush bark to quench his appetite for meat.

Katani Katurika of Monozi village, Mushumbi Pools was arrested last Friday after he killed a bush bark using a short gun serial 3473021 as confirmed by Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo.

"We arrested the accused person after game rangers received a tip-off that he shot a bush bark. They went to his house to search with police and 3kgs of meat was recovered," Dhliwayo said.

Police warned people to stay in harmony with wildlife.

"People should stay in harmony with wildlife because it brings foreign currency to the country and these animals should be kept for our future generations to see," Dhliwayo said.

Source - Byo24News

