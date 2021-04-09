Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

News / National

A 40-year-old man from Gokwe has handed himself over to the police after he fatally axed his brother following a dispute over who was the rightful heir of their parents' homestead.Police said the suspect Khangelani Sibelo had a heated dispute with his deceased brother, Sizani (30) whom he then struck twice with an axe killing him on the spot."On realising that he had committed a crime, Khangelani went to the police where he surrendered himself. Upon interrogation, he then indicated that his younger brother had challenged him and wanted to evict him from their parents homestead while arguing that as the young brother he was the rightful heir to the homestead," said a police officer close to investigationsMidlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday.He said Khangelani was expected to appear in court today for initial remand.