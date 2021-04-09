Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 40-year-old man from Gokwe has handed himself over to the police after he fatally axed his brother following a dispute over who was the rightful heir of their parents' homestead.

Police said the suspect Khangelani Sibelo had a heated dispute with his deceased brother, Sizani (30) whom he then struck twice with an axe killing him on the spot.

"On realising that he had committed a crime, Khangelani went to the police where he surrendered himself. Upon interrogation, he then indicated that his younger brother had challenged him and wanted to evict him from their parents homestead while arguing that as the young brother he was the rightful heir to the  homestead," said a police officer close to investigations

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday.

He said Khangelani was expected to appear in court today for initial remand.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

53 mins ago | 139 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

54 mins ago | 89 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

55 mins ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

56 mins ago | 89 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

56 mins ago | 70 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

57 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

60 mins ago | 38 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

1 hr ago | 33 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

8 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

8 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

8 hrs ago | 3230 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

12 hrs ago | 4266 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1604 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

12 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

12 hrs ago | 1506 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

12 hrs ago | 892 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents must resist road levy

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 952 Views

Musona dreams big

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Caps United make new signing

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

12 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1182 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

12 hrs ago | 951 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

12 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days