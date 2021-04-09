Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE MDC-T is ready to work with the Government towards the transformation of Zimbabwe's economy in line with President Mnangagwa's vision 2030 to turn Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy.

In an interview, MDC-T leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora said his party was eager to work with all stakeholders to meet Government targeted goals and improve the livelihoods of the people.

"We are prepared to discuss with Government," he said. "We are discussing with Government in Parliament anyway; we are discussing with Government in the local authorities anyway. So we need to discuss so that the lives of our people are transformed for the better.

"The MDC-T wants to work with all the stakeholders, including the Government for the betterment of the lives of the Zimbabwean people. That is why we have called for dialogue. We have a number of issues that will help to improve the lives of our people.

"In that dialogue we want to discuss the state of the economy. We have a number of ideas on how we can improve the economy. In whatever we are going to do as an MDC-T, we are going to be guided by what is in the best interest of the Zimbabwean people."

Presently, the MDC-T is running most urban councils where residents have been receiving a raw deal as the councils fail to provide essentials such as water.

Apart from failing to deliver service successive MDC councils have also had a number of councillors and senior officials, especially in Harare and Chitungwiza, allegedly involved in brazen corruption.

This, Sen Mwonzora said, is about to stop.

"We are running the municipalities right now," said Sen Mwonzora. "Our new party administration has just taken over most local authorities. We want to attract investment in the municipalities, into the towns so that our people get jobs.

"We need to create jobs, we need to alleviate poverty, we need to attract investment in the country".

Sen Mwonzora commended President Mnangagwa for working towards the revival of the economy through introducing a number of policies such as the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the Government's economic blueprint running from 2021 to 2025, which will be anchored on devolution and decentralisation plus prudent use of public resources.

NDS1 is the second step of the Second Republic's drive to attain Vision 2030 of achieving a middle income economy in the next decade and succeeds the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) that ran from October 2018 to the end of last year, and which through rigorous fiscal and monetary reform created the required stable economic foundation for growth and development

"What is important is that all the stakeholders must work together towards implementing Government policies. A good blue print needs implementation, it needs the cooperation of everyone. All stakeholders must be involved," said Sen Mwonzora.

The NDS1 was a culmination of extensive consultations in Government, private sector, Political Actors Dialogue, labour, civil society, academia and development partners among others.

The NDS1 framework will ensure sustainable growth of the mining sector towards the US$12 billion mining sector economy.

Some of the areas the NDS1 focuses on are infrastructure, digital economy and housing delivery to avail affordable and quality settlements in urban and rural areas.

Sen Mwonzora said the country should move away from toxic politics and work towards to the transformation of the country's economy.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

56 mins ago | 156 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

57 mins ago | 74 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

57 mins ago | 98 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

58 mins ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

59 mins ago | 98 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

59 mins ago | 75 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

60 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

8 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

8 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

8 hrs ago | 3236 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

12 hrs ago | 4270 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1604 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

12 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

12 hrs ago | 1507 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

12 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

12 hrs ago | 894 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents must resist road levy

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 955 Views

Musona dreams big

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Caps United make new signing

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

12 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1183 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

12 hrs ago | 951 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

12 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

13 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days