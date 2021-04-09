Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman axes boyfriend

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a fit of rage, a 50-year-old Binga woman allegedly struck her live-in boyfriend once on the head with an axe accusing him of leaving her alone at home as he went for a beer drink.

Saria Munkombwe (50) of Siawara village under Chief Siachilaba and Mr Gilbert Mumpande of neighbouring Siafugama village under Chief Saba fell in love sometime in March last year and came up with a weekly roaster whereby they would rotate visiting each other's home.

Mr Mumoande's age was not given.

They agreed to spend a week at Munkombwe's homestead and the following at Mr Mumpande's.

There is a distance of about 20km between the two villages.

Sometime in October last year, the two lovebirds arrived at Mr Mumpande's home and the following day he left home for a booze.

She packed her bag and went back to her homestead and when he returned at night, she was gone and he followed her.

When Mr Mumpande knocked on her door, she came out and became violent.

She allegedly pushed him and he fell down before she picked an axe and struck him on the back of the head leaving him for dead.

Munkombwe pleaded not guilty to attempted murder when she appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube.

She was remanded out of custody on her own cognisance to April 24 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Vumizulu Mangena said the lovebirds went to Mr Mumpande's place of residence on October 12 to spend seven days together.

The following day, Mr Mumpande left home to go and drink beer at a nearby village and returned home at around 8PM.

She had left and he followed her to her home and was attacked.

The court was told that Munkombwe suddenly pushed the complainant who fell on his back.

"The accused went inside the bedroom and returned with an axe. The complainant was still trying to rise and the accused struck him once

on the back of the neck using the axe," said the prosecutor.

Mr Mumpande sustained a deep cut and bled profusely.

The following morning Munkombwe took the bloodstained axe and handed herself to the police leading to her arrest.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days