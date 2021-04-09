Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers' college for Wankie

by Staff reporter
THE government and the local authority are prioritising the establishment of Hwange Teachers College and Empumalanga West Housing project in Matabeleland North province.

"Let every local authority look at impact projects that should be prioritised so that we include them in the provincial development plan as Hwange has done. We need effective projects that will attract investment in the province," Ncube said.

She said even if a project is not singled out as a priority in the provincial development plan, local authorities should still continue running them as it is part of ways to develop the province.

"Even if your project is not included here (provincial development plan), you should not abandon it. There are projects of routine nature in our area of jurisdiction. We expect you to carry them out," she said.

Ncube said there is need for the province to produce an attractive investment opportunities brochure that can lure potential investors.

"This should be properly packaged to attract investors because we are going to take it to embassies in search of investors.

"There is funding that is already there while more funding we have to look for and individual local authorities can also source funding on their own through marketing," she said.

Hwange Local Board (HLB) chairperson Nqobile Mabhena noted that there are also some infrastructural development projects anticipated in the town that should be included in the provincial development plan.

"Our thrust is not construction of new infrastructure per se but we also need expansion of already existing infrastructure.

"We expect the town to grow in tandem with the expansion project at the Hwange Power Station. We also need to add one or two water reservoirs and improve our sewers," Mabhena said.

He said that it will be important to construct a civic centre in Hwange in the central business district (CBD).

"We also want to construct our own civic centre in partnership with the Zimbabwe Power Company," he said.  

Provincial coordinator Sithandiwe Ncube told other local authorities from the province during a meeting last week to emulate Hwange's push in ensuring the college takes shape.

Source - dailynews

