'Nail corrupt police'

AUTHORITIES have stepped up their efforts against graft within the police force, with Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe urging citizens to use technology to help nail rogue cops.This comes amid growing concerns over the rising incidents of police officers being implicated in violent crime and corruption.Speaking in Senate last week, Kazembe said Zimbabweans needed to work together to deal with the issue of corruption."Corruption has become cancerous when it comes to bribes that we hear they (police) are asking for."I would like to say to all of us as citizens, we have an obligation to put an end to this cancerous issue of bribes."I would like to inform everyone that whenever there is a case, police are ready to fix that. We are saying zero tolerance to corruption," Kazembe said in response to a question by MDC Senator Elias Mudzuri."For corruption to take place, it needs two people. It is my request that you should take pictures of such characters in the police force. You will see that we act swiftly and put them behind bars."The other problem is that some of you are involved because you are giving them money. Do not give them money."A very good example is that of a woman who was abused by touts in Beitbridge. It was mentioned on social media and circulated everywhere and police reacted quickly and the touts were put behind bars," Kazembe added.National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi also told the Daily News's sister publication, the Daily News on Sunday, at the weekend that the force would come down hard on its members found on the wrong side of the law."Cops working with drug syndicates will be arrested. This has been made clear and should serve as a warning to all those engaged in such practices," Nyathi warned.This comes as authorities have previously vowed to hammer perpetrators of violent crime in the country, while also dealing ruthlessly with rogue police officers caught participating in criminal activities.This came after police gunned down four armed robbers in Harare on February 19, including a serving cop who was part of a gang that had robbed a businessman of US$10 000."The ZRP does not also tolerate criminality among its members and let those who want to engage in such practices be warned that they will be dealt with ruthlessly."Working with criminals in robbing innocent citizens is not tolerated. 