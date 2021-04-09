Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Nail corrupt police'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AUTHORITIES have stepped up their efforts against graft within the police force, with Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe urging citizens to use technology to help nail rogue cops.

This comes amid growing concerns over the rising incidents of police officers being implicated in violent crime and corruption.

Speaking in Senate last week, Kazembe said Zimbabweans needed to work together to deal with the issue of corruption.

"Corruption has become cancerous when it comes to bribes that we hear they (police) are asking for.

"I would like to say to all of us as citizens, we have an obligation to put an end to this cancerous issue of bribes.

"I would like to inform everyone that whenever there is a case, police are ready to fix that. We are saying zero tolerance to corruption," Kazembe said in response to a question by MDC Senator Elias Mudzuri.

"For corruption to take place, it needs two people. It is my request that you should take pictures of such characters in the police force. You will see that we act swiftly and put them behind bars.

"The other problem is that some of you are involved because you are giving them money. Do not give them money.

"A very good example is that of a woman who was abused by touts in Beitbridge. It was mentioned on social media and circulated everywhere and police reacted quickly and the touts were put behind bars," Kazembe added.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi also told the Daily News's sister publication, the Daily News on Sunday, at the weekend that the force would come down hard on its members found on the wrong side of the law.

"Cops working with drug syndicates will be arrested. This has been made clear and should serve as a warning to all those engaged in such practices," Nyathi warned.

This comes as authorities have previously vowed to hammer perpetrators of violent crime in the country, while also dealing ruthlessly with rogue police officers caught participating in criminal activities.

This came after police gunned down four armed robbers in Harare on February 19, including a serving cop who was part of a gang that had robbed a businessman of US$10 000.

"The ZRP does not also tolerate criminality among its members and let those who want to engage in such practices be warned that they will be dealt with ruthlessly.

"Working with criminals in robbing innocent citizens is not tolerated. Such members will be dealt with and put in the same bracket as criminals," Nyathi said then.

Last year, police commissioner-general, Godwin Matanga, also admitted in Parliament that some cops were accepting bribes/

AUTHORITIES have stepped up their efforts against graft within the police force, with Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe urging citizens to use technology to help nail rogue cops.

This comes amid growing concerns over the rising incidents of police officers being implicated in violent crime and corruption.

Speaking in Senate last week, Kazembe said Zimbabweans needed to work together to deal with the issue of corruption.

"Corruption has become cancerous when it comes to bribes that we hear they (police) are asking for.

"I would like to say to all of us as citizens, we have an obligation to put an end to this cancerous issue of bribes.

"I would like to inform everyone that whenever there is a case, police are ready to fix that. We are saying zero tolerance to corruption," Kazembe said in response to a question by MDC Senator Elias Mudzuri.

"For corruption to take place, it needs two people. It is my request that you should take pictures of such characters in the police force. You will see that we act swiftly and put them behind bars.

"The other problem is that some of you are involved because you are giving them money. Do not give them money.

"A very good example is that of a woman who was abused by touts in Beitbridge. It was mentioned on social media and circulated everywhere and police reacted quickly and the touts were put behind bars," Kazembe added.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi also told the Daily News's sister publication, the Daily News on Sunday, at the weekend that the force would come down hard on its members found on the wrong side of the law.

"Cops working with drug syndicates will be arrested. This has been made clear and should serve as a warning to all those engaged in such practices," Nyathi warned.

This comes as authorities have previously vowed to hammer perpetrators of violent crime in the country, while also dealing ruthlessly with rogue police officers caught participating in criminal activities.

This came after police gunned down four armed robbers in Harare on February 19, including a serving cop who was part of a gang that had robbed a businessman of US$10 000.

"The ZRP does not also tolerate criminality among its members and let those who want to engage in such practices be warned that they will be dealt with ruthlessly.

"Working with criminals in robbing innocent citizens is not tolerated. Such members will be dealt with and put in the same bracket as criminals," Nyathi said then.

Last year, police commissioner-general, Godwin Matanga, also admitted in Parliament that some cops were accepting bribes.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

1 hr ago | 51 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

8 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

8 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

8 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

12 hrs ago | 4272 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1607 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

12 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

12 hrs ago | 1511 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

12 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

12 hrs ago | 928 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents must resist road levy

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 955 Views

Musona dreams big

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Caps United make new signing

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

12 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 1184 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

13 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days