Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A movie based on Zimbabwe's land reform programme called Harmony Valley has left some audiences around the world in tears and picked several international film awards.

Set in the year 2000, the movie is about Themba Moyo played by Zimbabwean, Greatjoy Hlatshwayo, the son of a government minister and Jane Bowman played by South African, Chareen Gouvea, the daughter of a white commercial farmer who are in love.

Jane's dad, David Bowman, played by South African, Pierre Van Nierkik is being hounded out of his farm by a deputy minister, Stanley Moyo, Thulisani Mtetwa, a Zimbabwean actor based in South Africa.

Harmony Valley was written and directed by Zimbabwean-born journalist, Chris Gande, who is now based in the United States.

It was shot on location in South Africa and Zimbabwe, with two different casts and crew from both countries.

Said production manager, Phumi Mbanda: "Harmony Valley is a collaboration between Zimbabwe and South African film makers that is long overdue. We're telling the story of a period in Zimbabwe that some may not want to talk about."

The movie features some of Zimbabwe's award winning actors, Memory Kumbota, Sarah Mpofu among others.

According to director, Chris Gande, who is a digital film graduate of the Art Institute of Washington, the movie is based on some events that he witnessed while writing for the Daily News in Zimbabwe in the late 1990s and early 2000.

"Harmony Valley is a movie about racism, farm invasions and romance. I was inspired to write the story based upon some events that I either came across or sourced from reliable sources of information that I could not use as hard news or feature so I decided a work of fiction would give the land grabs another perspective to the story," said Gande.

The story of Harmony Valley, said Gande, does not speak to the broader political aspect of the land reform but is primarily focused on a corrupt politician, Deputy Minister Stanley Moyo, played by Zimbabwean actor, Thulisani Mthethwa.

"Nowhere in the movie will you hear the words Zanu-PF, Robert Mugabe (then president during the land reforms) or anything brazenly political. Therefore, I wish that people take this movie to be a non-partisan political satire. But then, when you mention the word bones, it's usually the old who start feeling uncomfortable. Likewise, if you mention the words ‘land reform', there are some people who feel uncomfortable," said Gande.

A scene from the movie

The movie was nominated runner-up at the International Movie category at the Mile High International, Denver Colorado, USA last year and was nominated at the Lucky Strike International Film Festival at Hollywood, California.

Harmony Valley was named the best International Movie at the Best Global Shorts, Chennai, Tamail Nadu, India and won the same award at the 4th Benin City Film Festival in Nigeria.

"We are hoping that the movie will showcase at one of the biggest International film festivals this year. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

Gande said his production company, Alligator Pictures was currently in pre-production for a Zulu television drama called Umenziwa, that will be shot in Soweto, South Africa at the end of this month.

"We have a couple of products lined up this year, including one in Zimbabwe where. We will also shoot another movie in Zimbabwe later this year," said Gande.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

1 hr ago | 28 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

1 hr ago | 51 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

8 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

8 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

8 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

12 hrs ago | 4272 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1607 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

12 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

12 hrs ago | 1511 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

12 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

12 hrs ago | 928 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents must resist road levy

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

12 hrs ago | 107 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 955 Views

Musona dreams big

12 hrs ago | 528 Views

Caps United make new signing

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

12 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 1184 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

13 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days