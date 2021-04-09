Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE family of late Transport minister, Joel Biggie Matiza has set sights on completing projects that were started by their patriarch in his home constituency of Murewa South.Matiza succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on January 22 this year and was buried at the National Heroes Acre at the height of the second wave of the pandemic.Before his death, Matiza had initiated a slew of community projects in his home province.The 60-year-old had been at the forefront of projects that include the construction of clinics, schools, drilling of boreholes and the constituency's electrification programme before his death.The Matiza family has vowed to complete the construction of Chemapango Clinic, providing transport to farmers to carry their maize to the Grain Marketing Board and also sponsoring various sporting tournaments.In the 90s and 2000s, Matiza was one of the founders of the local Five-A-Side football league where he owned a team - JB Five.Matiza family spokesperson, Batsirai Joel, who is the eldest son of the late minister, said they will honour their father by completing all the projects he had left behind."We want to assure all people in our constituency that the family is committed to see out all projects that were started by our father complete. This is in support of vision 2030."We have projects that we know and some people are coming to submit to us other projects that he started without our full knowledge."All those projects will be completed in time. We are also completing some of the projects which were started by our grandmother, who was also a councillor but she died last year," Batsirai Joel told the Daily News on Sunday.An architect by profession, Matiza was born in Murewa. He served as the Member of Parliament for Murewa South since 1999.Before his death, Matiza showed enthusiasm and a high work ethic in his ministry, pushing ahead with the rehabilitation of the country's damaged road network.He started work on the dualisation of the Beitbridge to Harare highway.The late minister brought sanity to the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) where the computerisation of learner drivers' tests at most depots has mitigated acts of corruption.