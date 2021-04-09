Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A 48-year-old Harare man yesterday took his lover to court on allegations of deliberately infecting him with HIV after having consensual intimacy on the promise that he was going to marry her.

The man, from Belvedere in Harare, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, dragged his 32-year-old lover to the Harare Magistrates Court on accusations of infecting him with the virus.

The woman, whose name has also been withheld, was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded her in custody to today for bail application.

Appearing for the State, Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti had it that sometime in February this year, the two slept together for the first time on Valentines' Day.

The court heard that the man asked his lover to go for HIV tests but the woman promised to bring self-test kits the next time they were meeting.

The woman is said to have failed to take the HIV self-test kits despite her lover insisting that they should get tested. It is said the woman told her lover that she was negative as she usually test herself since she has access to the kits at her workplace.

The court heard that the man had tested negative for HIV a fortnight before they started sleeping together.

Mr Mangosi heard that the two later went for HIV testing where the woman tested positive while the man was negative.

Irked by the results, the man went to lodge a complaint with the police saying his lover had slept with him when she was fully aware that she was HIV positive.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

59 secs ago | 1 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

1 min ago | 0 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

3 mins ago | 2 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

3 mins ago | 3 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

5 mins ago | 3 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 867 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 993 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 839 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 649 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

18 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

18 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

19 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

23 hrs ago | 4511 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1669 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

23 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

23 hrs ago | 1649 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

23 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

23 hrs ago | 375 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

23 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

23 hrs ago | 981 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

23 hrs ago | 994 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

23 hrs ago | 333 Views

Residents must resist road levy

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

23 hrs ago | 116 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Musona dreams big

23 hrs ago | 591 Views

Caps United make new signing

23 hrs ago | 329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days