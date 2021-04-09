Latest News Editor's Choice


Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

by Staff reporter
Two armed robbers stole a Mercedes Benz, US$900, $110 and cellphones after blocking a vehicle last Thursday night along Amalinda Road near Churu Farm in the south-west of Harare.

The robbers, who were armed with a knife and stones, smashed the passenger window of the Mercedes Benz once it had halted at their improvised roadblock before robbing the owner and stealing the car.

The rest of the gang sped off in a Toyota Vitz used to block the road. Police recovered the Benz the following day in Mbare and are now hunting down the gang.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the robbery occurred at about 10.30pm but the blue Mercedes Benz registration number ADL 4916 was recovered in Mbare the following day.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide but most of them are being rounded up and accounted for.

Last month, eight armed robbers raided Gateway High School in Harare and used explosives to blow open the safe to steal more than US$250 000 cash.

No one was injured and police have launched a manhunt for the robbers. The eight first attacked a security guard who was manning the premises around midnight before they forced open the office where the safe was positioned.

They then used explosives to blow open the safe and got away with the cash.

In one of the most recent gang eliminations, a suspected female armed robber who was part of an eight-member gang that has been raiding in Harare, Mutoko and Macheke, was shot and killed following a shoot-out with police in Kuwadzana. Police arrested seven of her accomplices. The woman was identified as Lucy Nyakudya (20).

In March, 11 armed robbers were caught red-handed by police and other security personnel while they were in the process of robbing a 30-year-old man at Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield using two .303 Lee Enfield rifles, iron bars, a sjambok and catapults.

Police, who were manning a roadblock nearby, rushed to the rescue of the man after hearing commotion near the shopping centre. Another four armed robbers, including a serving member of the ZRP were killed, while two others were arrested when they resisted arrest by shooting at the police who returned fire when they were caught robbing a Harare businessman of US$10 000.

Police received a tip-off that the robbers were planning to pounce on the businessman and they ambushed them soon after the robbery.

