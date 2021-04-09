Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New faces at first Bosso field training

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FORMER Bulawayo City FC players Toto Banda and Crispen Ncube were among news faces at Bosso's first field training session at White City Stadium on Monday morning.

Banda and Ncube are yet to sign for Bosso, but head coach Mandla Mpofu indicated that both players are part of his wish list that he submitted to the club.

Striker Banda also had a stint with How Mine as well as FC St Eloi Lupopo in the DR Congo. Utility player Ncube is set to fill in the right-back position that had been somewhat vacant since the departure of McClive Phiri at the beginning of last year.

Bosso went through their paces under the watchful eyes of Mpofu, his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu, goalkeepers' coach Julius Ndlovu as well as fitness trainer Harold Nhachi. Among those that trained with the team were new signings Winston Mhango and Andrew Tandi.

Former Bidvest University player Wellington Mangena (22) was also part of the proceedings.

The Kwekwe-born goalkeeper will be hoping to impress coach Mpofu, who said the youngster was under assessment. Mpofu said he had seen videos of Mangena in action for Bidvest Wits junior teams and decided to give the lad an opportunity to impress.

He will face stiff competition for a place in the side against Bosso's number one Ariel Sibanda and junior product Reward Muza, who were part of the training session.

Charlton Siamalonga, Godfrey Makaruse, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Ray Lunga, Humphrey Ncube, Nqobizitha Masuku, Andrew Mbeba, Bukhosi Sibanda, Adrian Silla, Cardwell Gavaza, Mthabisi Ncube and Rodi Sibanda were all part of the training session. Peter Muduhwa, whose contract with Tanzanian giants Simba SC was terminated, is expected to join training today together with midfielder Devine Mhindirira.

Highlanders and Dynamos are set to become the first local clubs to return to competitive action after more than a year of inactivity when they clash in the 2021 Independence Day Cup on Sunday.

"This is our first session in terms of getting onto the pitch, but we began training on Sunday. The first session was all about measuring the players. The players were tasked with doing eight laps in 12 minutes and l am impressed because 50 percent of the players passed the test. Obviously, as a coach you would expect some players to fail because we last trained in December," said Mpofu.

"It becomes difficult as a coach because this is pre-season and you would expect the players to get into shape in six weeks, but in this case the players have to be fit by the weekend. We have to be cautious and realistic; the players are at risk of getting injuries. I would be happy if they allow us to use five substitutes because it's obvious some players will not be able to play the entire game.

"The boys are not in good shape, but l will make sure that by Sunday they are ready for the game. You know when we play Dynamos there is no excuse whether we train or not, we have to win the game at all costs."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

30 secs ago | 0 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Rogue security agents warned

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Government to avail land

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

6 mins ago | 6 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

7 mins ago | 7 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

8 mins ago | 7 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

9 mins ago | 5 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 999 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 655 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

18 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

19 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

19 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

23 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1669 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

23 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

23 hrs ago | 1649 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

23 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

23 hrs ago | 375 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

23 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

23 hrs ago | 981 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

23 hrs ago | 185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days