New faces at first Bosso field training

FORMER Bulawayo City FC players Toto Banda and Crispen Ncube were among news faces at Bosso's first field training session at White City Stadium on Monday morning.Banda and Ncube are yet to sign for Bosso, but head coach Mandla Mpofu indicated that both players are part of his wish list that he submitted to the club.Striker Banda also had a stint with How Mine as well as FC St Eloi Lupopo in the DR Congo. Utility player Ncube is set to fill in the right-back position that had been somewhat vacant since the departure of McClive Phiri at the beginning of last year.Bosso went through their paces under the watchful eyes of Mpofu, his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu, goalkeepers' coach Julius Ndlovu as well as fitness trainer Harold Nhachi. Among those that trained with the team were new signings Winston Mhango and Andrew Tandi.Former Bidvest University player Wellington Mangena (22) was also part of the proceedings.The Kwekwe-born goalkeeper will be hoping to impress coach Mpofu, who said the youngster was under assessment. Mpofu said he had seen videos of Mangena in action for Bidvest Wits junior teams and decided to give the lad an opportunity to impress.He will face stiff competition for a place in the side against Bosso's number one Ariel Sibanda and junior product Reward Muza, who were part of the training session.Charlton Siamalonga, Godfrey Makaruse, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Ray Lunga, Humphrey Ncube, Nqobizitha Masuku, Andrew Mbeba, Bukhosi Sibanda, Adrian Silla, Cardwell Gavaza, Mthabisi Ncube and Rodi Sibanda were all part of the training session. Peter Muduhwa, whose contract with Tanzanian giants Simba SC was terminated, is expected to join training today together with midfielder Devine Mhindirira.Highlanders and Dynamos are set to become the first local clubs to return to competitive action after more than a year of inactivity when they clash in the 2021 Independence Day Cup on Sunday."This is our first session in terms of getting onto the pitch, but we began training on Sunday. The first session was all about measuring the players. The players were tasked with doing eight laps in 12 minutes and l am impressed because 50 percent of the players passed the test. Obviously, as a coach you would expect some players to fail because we last trained in December," said Mpofu."It becomes difficult as a coach because this is pre-season and you would expect the players to get into shape in six weeks, but in this case the players have to be fit by the weekend. We have to be cautious and realistic; the players are at risk of getting injuries. I would be happy if they allow us to use five substitutes because it's obvious some players will not be able to play the entire game."The boys are not in good shape, but l will make sure that by Sunday they are ready for the game. You know when we play Dynamos there is no excuse whether we train or not, we have to win the game at all costs."