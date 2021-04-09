Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
PARENTS are up in arms with government over its recent decision to suspend Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) June "O" and "A" Level examinations.

Most parents interviewed by NewsDay yesterday said they had spent a lot of money on extra lessons, only to be told that the examinations had been suspended.

Government last week announced that it had suspended the June Zimsec examinations that normally cater for supplementary examinations, citing COVID-19 delays in writing and marking of the November/ December examinations, which negatively impacted the timing and the cycle of public examinations.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa last week said the suspension of the June 2021 examinations would allow teachers and learners to focus on November examinations.

But parents said their children could not spend another full year preparing for examinations as they would have to fork out more money for extra lessons.

National Association of School Development Associations Committee chairperson Max Mkandla described government's decision as irrational and unilateral.

"The government should put its house in order. The school calendar should have been clear at the beginning and this was supposed to be discussed in Parliament. How can we allow all the candidates to be grouped together in November, neglecting the mid-year national examinations as usual?'' Mkandla said.

He said the nation should work towards raising education standards, not to destroy them.

Bulawayo City Council health, housing and education committee chairperson Sinikiwe Mutanda said most of the parents were against the suspension of the June examinations.

"The problem is that people complain while seated and they do not know which offices to approach when faced with such setbacks. A lot of people from different groups are against the idea; the government should listen to people's plea. This is something that we had before preparing for these examinations and students will lose knowledge by staying too long without writing,'' Mutanda said.

But Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu welcomed government's decision to suspend the examinations, saying it gave learners ample time to prepare for examinations in November.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

35 secs ago | 0 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

11 mins ago | 9 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

14 mins ago | 11 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

16 mins ago | 8 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Rogue security agents warned

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Government to avail land

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

18 mins ago | 18 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

21 mins ago | 18 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

22 mins ago | 17 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

23 mins ago | 14 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

23 mins ago | 15 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

24 mins ago | 15 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 860 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

18 hrs ago | 447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days