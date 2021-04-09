Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SELF-STYLED sangoma from Stoneridge in Harare has been arrested on rape charges and allegedly using his manhood to treat a woman who had menstruation problems.Stephen Nyashanu Mabviregudo (35) yesterday appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with rape.He was remanded in custody pending trial and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Allegations are that on March 3 this year, the complainant, who is not named to protect her identity, went to the accused's place of residence to seek treatment since he was a witch doctor.On arrival, she narrated her problem to the accused person, who told her that the problem could be solved at a private place.The accused then told the complainant that he wanted to put some medicine in her privates and would push it with his manhood into the womb.The two went to the accused person's bedroom while he was holding a bottle containing some unidentified substance.While in the bedroom, the accused allegedly sexually abused her.It is alleged that after having sex with the complainant, the accused told her that she was possessed by evil spirits which needed to be cleansed and she should visit him again.The accused threatened the complainant that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, she would turn blind, her mother would die and her family members would become vagrants.The accused allegedly sexually abused the complainant on several occasions until April 9 this year when she disclosed the matter to her mother, who took her to the police to report the matter, leading to Mabviregudo's arrest.