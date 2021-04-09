Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
A CHINHOYI man was last week arraigned before Chiredzi magistrate Joy Chikodzenge over allegations of dealing in firearms without registration as defined by section 14 of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:9.

Edward Manuwere (28) of Ruvimbo Phase 2 in Chinhoyi was part of a four-member illegal firearm syndicate that included Sango Border Post principal immigration officer Wilbert Tafara Muneri (36) and Kennedy Ainos Mutanhaurwa (31), who is a second-hand clothes dealer.

The quartet is facing charges of smuggling six high-calibre rifles out of the country.

It is the State's case that Manuwere connived with Clive Kadambure, who has since been arrested in Chinhoyi, and went to Makambe area along Rutenga-Sango Porder Post road in Chiredzi with six hunting rifles which they intended to smuggle to Mozambique.

Upon arrival in Makambe, Manuwere and Kadambure handed over the rifles, which comprised a Remington .700, a Gal .375, two HH MAG .375, a W/N MAG .458 and a CORMIK MAX .375 to Muneri and Mutanhaurwa.

Mutanhaurwa and Muneri were supposed to transport the rifles to a Mozambican national known as Matheus Bertel Novela, whom the immigration officer had befriended since 2015.

According to Muneri, the Mozambican claimed to be a sports agent who usually came to Zimbabwe to scout for football talent.

However, Muneri and Mutanhaurwa were arrested at a boomgate in the Gonarezhou National Park after they were found in possession of the weapons.

The court heard that in November 2020, Novela called Manuwere instructing him to go to Rutenga to meet someone who would give him "something" and he would be paid for the service.

The deal went on well and he was given five pistols wrapped in a sack by Clive Kadambure.

He transported the consignment and was given Mozambican meticais equivalent to US$500.

Muneri and Mutanhaurwa said they were given other six rifles by one Wonder Kwaramba, a former member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit based in Mwenezi.

They successfully delivered them to Novela, whom they met at an illegal crossing point along the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border and were paid.

On March 15, 2021 Manuwere and Kadambure brought another consignment comprising six rifles which they handed over to Muneri and Mutanhaurwa at Makambe turn-off, leading to their arrest.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

58 secs ago | 2 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

1 min ago | 0 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

11 mins ago | 9 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

14 mins ago | 11 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

17 mins ago | 8 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Rogue security agents warned

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Government to avail land

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

21 mins ago | 18 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

22 mins ago | 19 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

23 mins ago | 14 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

23 mins ago | 16 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

24 mins ago | 15 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 862 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days