Police arrest another firearms smuggler

A CHINHOYI man was last week arraigned before Chiredzi magistrate Joy Chikodzenge over allegations of dealing in firearms without registration as defined by section 14 of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:9.Edward Manuwere (28) of Ruvimbo Phase 2 in Chinhoyi was part of a four-member illegal firearm syndicate that included Sango Border Post principal immigration officer Wilbert Tafara Muneri (36) and Kennedy Ainos Mutanhaurwa (31), who is a second-hand clothes dealer.The quartet is facing charges of smuggling six high-calibre rifles out of the country.It is the State's case that Manuwere connived with Clive Kadambure, who has since been arrested in Chinhoyi, and went to Makambe area along Rutenga-Sango Porder Post road in Chiredzi with six hunting rifles which they intended to smuggle to Mozambique.Upon arrival in Makambe, Manuwere and Kadambure handed over the rifles, which comprised a Remington .700, a Gal .375, two HH MAG .375, a W/N MAG .458 and a CORMIK MAX .375 to Muneri and Mutanhaurwa.Mutanhaurwa and Muneri were supposed to transport the rifles to a Mozambican national known as Matheus Bertel Novela, whom the immigration officer had befriended since 2015.According to Muneri, the Mozambican claimed to be a sports agent who usually came to Zimbabwe to scout for football talent.However, Muneri and Mutanhaurwa were arrested at a boomgate in the Gonarezhou National Park after they were found in possession of the weapons.The court heard that in November 2020, Novela called Manuwere instructing him to go to Rutenga to meet someone who would give him "something" and he would be paid for the service.The deal went on well and he was given five pistols wrapped in a sack by Clive Kadambure.He transported the consignment and was given Mozambican meticais equivalent to US$500.Muneri and Mutanhaurwa said they were given other six rifles by one Wonder Kwaramba, a former member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit based in Mwenezi.They successfully delivered them to Novela, whom they met at an illegal crossing point along the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border and were paid.On March 15, 2021 Manuwere and Kadambure brought another consignment comprising six rifles which they handed over to Muneri and Mutanhaurwa at Makambe turn-off, leading to their arrest.