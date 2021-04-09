Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New twist to Justice Ndewere case

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
HIGH Court registrar Donald Ndirowei last Friday gave evidence before a tribunal headed by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako, which was tasked to investigate and recommend whether or not suspended judge Justice Erica Ndewere was still suitable to sit on the bench following allegations of incompetence levelled against her.

Justice Ndewere stands accused of failing to complete and submit written judgments on time, a charge she denies.

Ndirowei's evidence pertained to allegations that Justice Ndewere failed to give reasons why she refused to give bail to an accused person, Tapson Nyowani, and also failed to give written reasons for the appeal for bail in the Supreme Court.

In his evidence, Ndirowei admitted that Justice Ndewere had requested him by telephone on November 27 last year to collect from her home the written judgment for Nyowani for typing as she was on suspension.

When Justice Ndewere's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa asked him why he did not pick the judgment from Justice Ndewere's home, Ndirowei said it was because he had already finished writing his witness statement against the judge.

Justice Mubako then further asked him to give a good reason why he failed to assist the Supreme Court to do its work.

Ndirowei said his understanding was that High Court staff should not deal with any person who has been suspended from work.

Justice Ndewere has denied the allegations of gross incompetence, and maintained that she was being victimised by Chief Justice Luke Malaba for refusing to accept his unlawful instructions to deny bail to MDC Alliance vicechairperson Job Sikhala and former Public Service minister Priscah Mupfumira.

Justice Ndewere asked the tribunal to explain how Nyowani's issue was smuggled onto the charge sheet on December 8, 2020, long after the tribunal had been sworn in.

She said she had followed the practice direction for bail judgments, as no judge provided written judgments for bail unless it was requested by the Supreme Court.

She said after her salary and benefits were restored, including her driver, she then sent him to deliver the judgment for typing and had it filed as judgment No HH788/20 on December 7, 2020.

She told the tribunal that she was not informed of the new charge, and had a right to be heard before being punished.

Justice Ndewere further argued that the charge was not authorised by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and was not covered by the terms of reference of Proclamation No 7 which was gazetted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 5, 2020.

She said the charge was, therefore, unlawful and should be struck off the charge sheet.

Justice Ndewere also submitted that the tribunal secretary Virginia Mabhiza, who is also the Justice ministry secretary, had no legal authority to generate new charges that were not authorised by the JSC.

Earlier, she had demanded that Mabhiza be removed from the tribunal secretariat to allow for separation of power among arms of the State as she represented the Executive .
The tribunal hearing continues today.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

IOM programmes benefit 4 800 returnee migrants

1 min ago | 1 Views

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

3 mins ago | 2 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

13 mins ago | 9 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

16 mins ago | 12 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

18 mins ago | 8 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Rogue security agents warned

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Government to avail land

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

20 mins ago | 21 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

23 mins ago | 19 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

24 mins ago | 20 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

25 mins ago | 14 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

26 mins ago | 17 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 863 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 678 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 332 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days