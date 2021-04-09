Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Schools can't afford COVID-19 test costs'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) has urged government to craft a supplementary budget to cushion schools throughout the country to ensure that they effectively implement COVID-19 compliance measures at the same time delivering quality education.

In a report titled Analysis of the $600 million schools re-opening budget', Zimcodd said the money paid by parents as school fees was not enough to secure personal protective equipment and ensure adherence with World Health Organisation COVID-19 guidelines.

Zimcodd said it would be prudent for government to consider the plight of teachers and capacitation of schools since there was discord over the adoption of multiple strategies by different schools.

"A Parliament-led inquiry into the use and distribution of the $600 million schools reopening budget is vital to restore public confidence. Most schools and teaching staff were inadequately prepared for schools reopening. In the absence of clear guidelines and set standards, different schools in different areas have adopted different strategies," the Zimcodd report read in part.

"There is need for the government to issue clear standard guidelines to protect children and ensure their access to education in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduced access to education for children from resource-poor and marginalised backgrounds will worsen poverty and inequality."

Last week, more than 106 students and staffers at schools across the country tested positive to the coronavirus, raising fears that schools were not adequately prepared to curb the virus.

Zimcodd said reducing child poverty was central to the realisation of the right to education, adding that government should consider changing the Basic Education Assistance Model to a Universal Basic Income Grant for all Zimbabwean pupils below the age of 18.

"The Sovereign Wealth Fund funded by proceeds from the $12 billion mining industry can be ring-fenced to support a Universal Basic Income Grant."

Zimcodd said the on-going salary negotiations between civil servants and government should be carried out in good faith.

"Teachers unions' legitimate concerns for improved remuneration and conditions of service demand urgent attention and political will from government. Clear funding mechanisms to support government's commitment to raise teachers basic salaries to US$520 minimum salaries need to be explored. Teachers unions are to be commended for prioritising children's welfare and forestalling planned stay-aways."

Teachers are demanding between US$520 to US$550 which they used to get in 2018 or its equivalent in local currency.

But government last week said it can only afford to increase the salaries by 70%, which has been rejected by civil servants.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF Midlands breaks COVID-19 rules

52 secs ago | 0 Views

New twist to Justice Ndewere case

2 mins ago | 3 Views

IOM programmes benefit 4 800 returnee migrants

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

5 mins ago | 4 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

15 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

18 mins ago | 14 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

20 mins ago | 8 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Rogue security agents warned

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Government to avail land

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

25 mins ago | 23 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

26 mins ago | 23 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

27 mins ago | 16 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

27 mins ago | 18 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

28 mins ago | 21 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 919 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 865 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 334 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days