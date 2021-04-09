Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Midlands breaks COVID-19 rules

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF senior officials have continued to defy COVID-19 regulations after over 300 party members gathered for a district meeting in Gweru last Thursday, where they were celebrating the alleged defection of MDC Alliance activists to the ruling party.

World Health Organisation and Health ministry regulations prohibit gatherings of over 50 people in a closed structure as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Southern Eye observed that some of the participants at the meeting had no face masks, didn't practise social distancing, and there were no sanitisers on site.

Although Zanu-PF alleged that 150 MDC Alliance youths had defected to Zanu-PF, surprisingly, only three surrendered their opposition party cards and regalia, with the majority of the alleged defectors turning out to be touts who were commandeered to join the ruling party so that they could operate freely.

Addressing the gathering, Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube warned defiant opposition activists that they would be deprived of business opportunities unless they joined the ruling party.

"If you continue to be outside Zanu-PF, you will suffer economically. Zanu-PF is the only party that can give you income-generating projects," Ncube said.
 
"We urge those who have re-joined us to go out in their numbers and encourage others to come back home (to Zanu-PF)."

Speaking at the same occasion, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima, who is also Zanu-PF senator for Shurugwi-Zvishavane, described the ruling party as "a big pot" with the capacity to accommodate everyone.

"Zanu-PF is a big pot and can accommodate everyone. To those youths who have come back home, we welcome you and we urge you to go out there and encourage others to rejoin the party," Mavima said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Schools can't afford COVID-19 test costs'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

New twist to Justice Ndewere case

2 mins ago | 3 Views

IOM programmes benefit 4 800 returnee migrants

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

5 mins ago | 4 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

15 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

18 mins ago | 14 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

20 mins ago | 8 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Rogue security agents warned

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Government to avail land

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

25 mins ago | 23 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

26 mins ago | 23 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

27 mins ago | 16 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

27 mins ago | 18 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

28 mins ago | 21 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 919 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 865 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 288 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 334 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days