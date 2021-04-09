Latest News Editor's Choice


Killer Zivhu's posh Mercedes-Benz burnt to ashes

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, yesterday alleged foul play after his posh Mercedes-Benz vehicle was burnt to ashes by yet unknown assailants.

Zivhu was fired by the Zanu-PF politburo last year after he called for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

His home province of Masvingo recommended his expulsion after he used social media to push for a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chamisa's wife Sithokozile.

"Last night, they came and burnt my white Mercedes-Benz. Kill me if you want, but know that no one will live forever," Zivhu said.

Last week, Zivhu claimed that he had been involved in a road accident and was grateful to God that he survived.

He could not give further details.

"I have been involved in an accident. I can't say much for now, (I was) saved by God," the outspoken politician said curtly.

He later claimed someone had tampered with his vehicle wheels leading to the accident.

Recently, Zivhu posted about the late former President Robert Mugabe saying: "Tell me guys, why did you hate Mugabe? Now that he is no longer there, why can't you do what you always have wanted to do? Our problems as a nation are not caused by an individual but by us as a nation. We need national reconciliation and dialogue as Zimbabweans."

Source - newsday

