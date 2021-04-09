Latest News Editor's Choice


Grace Mugabe's son granted bail

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe's son, Russell Goreraza, has been granted bail today at Concession Magistrates Courts on charges of stealing gold processing equipment at Tian Bao Mineral Industry in Mazowe.

Goreraza (37) appeared before magistrate Moreblessing Makati together with his accomplices, Paul Sithole (45), Aaron Muchenje (31) and Trymore Madzitire (36).

The quartet has been granted $20 000 bail each.

Goreraza is Grace's son from her previous marriage.

The complainant in the matter is Prince Danda of Number 9 Calgary Farm, Mazowe, who is employed by Tian Bao Mineral Industry (Pvt) Ltd as managing director.

Allegations are that on April 10 this year at around 7am at Tian Bao Mineral Industry (Pvt) Ltd Smithfield Farm, Mazowe Farm owned by the late former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, Sithole, Muchenje and Madzitire dismantled a processing plant under the instructions of Goreraza.

The trio then loaded a gold smelter, ball mill, electric motor, approximately 200 ball mill metal balls, 50 ball mill liners, 20 slay pumps and 15 angle iron bars into a truck using a crane.

They were intercepted by Mazowe police and arrested.

The value of the stolen property is US$130 0000 and only property worth US$30 0000 was recovered.

Rosslyn Maurayi prosecuted.

Feedback
Twitter@simbasitho
simbasithole@bulwayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

