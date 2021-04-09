Hit-and-run driver fined

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hit-and-run driver, Herbert Chakanyuka, was today fined a total of $15 000 by a Harare magistrate for two traffic offences he committed after knocking down a minor at the intersection of Liberation Legacy Way (formerly Borrowdale Road) and Harare Drive on March 28 this year.Chakanyuka was fined $5 000 for failing to stop at the accident scene and another $10 000 for negligence driving.He admitted to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Ms Tendai Muchini, who also ordered the endorsement of Chakanyuka driver's license.Chakanyuka was ordered to pay the fine by end of day tomorrow or risk being jailed for 10 months.Miss Caroline Mutimusakwa appeared for the State.