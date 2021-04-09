Mamombe, Chimbiri lose fresh bail bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-ALLIANCE's Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri today lost their fresh bail bid on changed circumstances after the court noted that they were likely to continue committing the same offences once freed.The duo is facing allegations of violating Covid-19 regulations when they gathered for a Press briefing at the Harare Magistrates' Court.They were denied bail by magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.