Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

28 Malawian border jumpers to be deported from Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
The 28 Malawian border jumpers who were rounded up on Saturday while hiding at a house in Beitbridge are now facing deportation to their country after a local court found them guilty of violating Zimbabwe's immigration laws.

The group of men aged between 18 and 29 years, was raided in Kwalu 2 Suburb (formerly Mfelandawonye), where they were holed up pending illegal transportation to South Africa.

They were busted by a team comprising the ZRP and the Department of Immigration's Compliance and Enforcement section.

Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou convicted the illegal immigrants on their own plea of guilty on Monday afternoon.

He warned and cautioned them before ordering their deportation by the immigration authorities.

The arrests are part of border officials' crackdown on illegal migration and related activities.

This follows the resurfacing of syndicates using fake customs and immigration stamps to clear goods and travellers in and out of the country.

Prosecuting, Mr Cloudios Karinga said the group entered the country illegally on April 9 and were transported to Beitbridge in a truck that left them at a house in the border town.

He said they were raided by the police and immigration officials on the following day before they could leave for South Africa via an illegal crossing point again.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man attempts to cut off hooker's hands

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Police launch manhunt for polygamist

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga says no one will be displaced in Chilonga

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri lose fresh bail bid

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Hit-and-run driver fined

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Rwandan refugees in Zimbabwe reject going back home

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Grace Mugabe's son granted bail

6 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Opposition offenders are no special citizens

6 hrs ago | 828 Views

The controversial role of private military, security companies in Africa

10 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Frank Buyanga's prized properties up for sale as legal woes mount in SA

10 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Civil servants to work only Monday and Tuesday

10 hrs ago | 4648 Views

Why Mnangagwa wants Luke Malaba to stay

10 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Mnangagwa tramples on constitution over Malaba

10 hrs ago | 2787 Views

'Zanu PF has no legitimacy to amend constitution' said Biti - nonsense, you foolishly gave them legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Grace Mugabe's son detained for theft

11 hrs ago | 3504 Views

'Recalls a result of serious factional fights in MDC'

11 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Killer Zivhu's posh Mercedes-Benz burnt to ashes

11 hrs ago | 2915 Views

'Cabinet misled on learners' safety'

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands breaks COVID-19 rules

11 hrs ago | 472 Views

'Schools can't afford COVID-19 test costs'

11 hrs ago | 483 Views

New twist to Justice Ndewere case

12 hrs ago | 2888 Views

IOM programmes benefit 4 800 returnee migrants

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Police arrest another firearms smuggler

12 hrs ago | 735 Views

Sangoma uses manhood to heal patient

12 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Govt, parents clash over June exams suspension

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

US$ prices must come with US$ salaries, says MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 766 Views

Air Zimbabwe administrator lays out debt settlement plan

12 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mwonzora has sold his soul for a bowl of soup

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Ideological orientation of council officials unconstitutional

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mavesere stars in Varsity Cup

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Caps United eye new Nyoni deal

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso bemoan fitness levels

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

BCC runs out of industrial land

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

12 hrs ago | 555 Views

Hands off councils, Zanu-PF told

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chinese jabs under probe, says WHO

12 hrs ago | 1467 Views

4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

Rogue security agents warned

12 hrs ago | 379 Views

Government to avail land

12 hrs ago | 377 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

12 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

12 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

12 hrs ago | 587 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

12 hrs ago | 684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days