Man attempts to cut off hooker's hands

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Bulawayo men who rescued a suspected sex worker from a client who intended to chop off her hands with a chainsaw before they allegedly went on to rob the man of US$ 210, have has been acquitted.Owen Zhou (44) and Jephson Zhou (37) of Paddonhurst suburb allegedly covered Mr Josphat Maphosa (37) of Nkulumane suburb with a plastic bin, disarmed him of the chainsaw before indiscriminately assaulting him.The dramatic incident unfolded after Mr Maphosa, a tree cutter, gave the woman US$40 to buy beer. The hooker then furtively left the complainant and joined another men's table at Parkview Sports Club in Paddonhurst before they started enjoying beer together.This angered Mr Maphosa and he confronted the woman and demanded back his money. The woman told him that she had already used it.Mr Maphosa went to his car, a Honda Fit which was parked outside before he returned carrying a chainsaw. He switched it on intending to hack the woman before Owen and Jephson intervened and allegedly robbed him of US$210.Owen and Jephson appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu facing theft and assault charges.Due to inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony, Mr Ndhlovu ruled that the two accused persons were not guilty and acquitted them.In their defence, Owen and Jephson said Mr Maphosa could have killed the woman as he was holding a dangerous weapon.Owen said he followed the complainant from behind, covered his head with a plastic bin and he fell down before Josphat moved in and managed to disarm him.The two men said they wrestled with Mr Maphosa before he overpowered them and rushed to his vehicle where he took another chainsaw and pursued the woman.They managed to restrain him again.Under cross-extermination, Mr Maphosa said when he took the chainsaw his intention was to fright the woman so that he could recover his money.He further admitted that he did not spot the actual people who attacked him before stealing his US$ 210 and chainsaw since he was drunk.Prosecuting Ms Nhlalwenhle Dube said on February 13 at around 2AM, the accused persons were at Parkview Sports Club where the complainant was also drinking beer."The complainant had a heated misunderstanding with the woman over money, which he had given her to buy bee. During the dispute, he threatened to cut off her hands with chainsaw resulting in Owen and Jephson intervening," said Ms Dube.